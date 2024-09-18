Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,131 in the last 365 days.

Official visit to Türkiye cancelled

SWEDEN, September 18 - Ministers on this page who have changed areas of responsibility

Between 18 October 2022 and 10 September 2024 she was Minister for Migration.

Ministers on this page who have changed areas of responsibility

Between 18 October 2022 and 10 September 2024 she was Minister for Migration.

Published

Due to technical issues with Sweden’s state aircraft, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard and Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer were unfortunately re-directed back to Stockholm, Arlanda. This was purely a safety measure and neither passengers nor crew were in danger.

The ministers were looking forward to meeting their counterparts in Ankara to discuss several issues of importance, such as the fight against terrorism and organised crime. A new date for this meeting will be set in the near future, in dialogue with the Swedish ministers’ counterparts. 

For further information or questions, please contact press secretaries. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Official visit to Türkiye cancelled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more