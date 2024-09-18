Official visit to Türkiye cancelled

Between 18 October 2022 and 10 September 2024 she was Minister for Migration.

Due to technical issues with Sweden’s state aircraft, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard and Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer were unfortunately re-directed back to Stockholm, Arlanda. This was purely a safety measure and neither passengers nor crew were in danger.

The ministers were looking forward to meeting their counterparts in Ankara to discuss several issues of importance, such as the fight against terrorism and organised crime. A new date for this meeting will be set in the near future, in dialogue with the Swedish ministers’ counterparts.

