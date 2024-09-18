Ten countries gathered to strengthen civil protection and resilience

SWEDEN, September 18 - Forum participants included ministers and high-level representatives with responsibility for civil protection in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Ukraine. The aim was to exchange experiences and lessons learned so as to be better equipped to meet common threats. The focus was on three areas: information and warning systems, and preparedness; developing shelters; and cross-border mass evacuation.

The Forum concluded with the 10 countries presenting a joint statement on measures to strengthen civil protection and resilience. The joint statement stressed the need for stronger measures in the area of rescue services, further development of coordinated European crisis preparedness, increased resilience, including the general public’s awareness and preparedness, stronger civil-military collaboration and more ambitious risk assessments at EU level to better understand threats and ensure more effective civil protection measures. In their statement, the countries also expressed their steadfast resolve to continue supporting Ukraine as long as it takes.