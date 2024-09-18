MDC and Community Stewardship Alliance partners invite volunteers to Pull and Plant event at Gravois Creek Conservation Area Sept. 28

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Out with the old (invasives) and in with the new (natives). That’s the theme of an upcoming volunteer event at Gravois Creek Conservation Area.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and its Community Stewardship Alliance (CSA) partners invite volunteers to the Pull and Plant event Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. - noon at Gravois Creek Conservation Area in South St. Louis County. This opportunity is open to all ages.

Volunteer check-in will begin at 9:45 a.m. Participants should meet at the Gravois Greenway Mysun Charitable Foundation Trailhead, 4379 Hoffmeister Ave, St. Louis, MO 63125. From the trailhead volunteers will walk approximately 1/3 of a mile down the trail to the access point.

This will be an opportunity to improve Gravois Creek CA by pulling invasive plant species and replacing them with new, native ones. Participants will split into two groups, with one pulling garlic mustard and the other will walk around the area looking for species to identify with the iNaturalist mobile app. The groups will switch halfway through. At the end of morning, they will replant the pulled area with seeds of native species.

The CSA will provide gloves and all tools needed, however participants are welcome to bring their own, too. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear clothes they don't mind getting dirty; long pants and sleeves are also recommended, as are sturdy shoes or boots. Bringing a water bottle and bug spray is also a good idea.

Pre-registration is encouraged in case of event rescheduling or cancellation. To register, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4R5. In the event of severe weather, this event will be canceled, and volunteers will be notified via email.

The CSA is a conservation program intended to provide focused, trained, volunteer leadership to restore and maintain the natural areas within St. Louis County Parks.

The program is made possible through the collaborative efforts of Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, Great Rivers Greenway, Missouri Botanical Garden, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Master Naturalists Great Rivers Chapter, the Open Space Council for the St. Louis Region, St. Louis Audubon Society, St. Louis County Parks, and St. Louis County Parks Foundation.