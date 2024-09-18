September 17 - Suspicious Package Addressed to Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Intercepted, Under Investigation
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Denver, September 17, 2024 - Today a suspicious package addressed to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office was intercepted at a state mail facility. The package contained white powder and was sent with a return address to the “U.S. Traitor Elimination Army.” It is similar to packages received by several Secretaries of State around the nation, first reported yesterday.
The package is under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Colorado State Patrol. Preliminary indications are that the powder included in the package is harmless.
Secretary Griswold has issued the following statement:
“We cannot tolerate threats to election officials and public servants. These threatening mailings are unacceptable and we must condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms.”
Last November, letters containing powder laced with fentanyl were sent to at least five state election offices. In 2022, a mail ballot containing a white powder was also returned to a Colorado county during the general election. That powder was ultimately shown to be harmless.
