Former Congressman Kwanza Hall Appointed Chairman of Develop Fulton

Kwanza Hall will serve as Develop Fulton’s board chairman beginning Sept. 24.

Officers Include Vice Chair Kyle Lamont, Treasurer Mike Bodker, and Secretary Laura Kurlander-Nagel

I am excited about the future of Develop Fulton and grateful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me as chairman.” — Kwanza Hall

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a unanimous decision, former United States Congressman Kwanza Hall was elected as the new chairman of Develop Fulton during a special called meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12. Hall, who previously served as vice chairman, will succeed outgoing Chairman Georgia Sen. Brandon Beach.

“Expanding Fulton County’s diverse, resilient, and thriving business community is at the heart of our mission,” said Hall, who has previously served as the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District and will be sworn in as the next chairman on Sept. 24. “We’re focused on job creation and expanding our tax base with quality development emerging from leading growth industries including logistics, clean tech, biomedical, manufacturing, fintech and more. Together, we will continue to equitably explore opportunities for both south and north Fulton’s thriving corridors. I am excited about the future of Develop Fulton and grateful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me as chairman.”

Hall’s five decades of dedicated public service have earned him notable recognition. With 15 years of elected service on the Atlanta City Council and Atlanta School Board, he has been a driving force behind initiatives in economic inclusion, workforce development, urban design, and the arts. Hall, an alumnus of Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta and who attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is widely respected for his visionary leadership and commitment to fostering inclusive growth and community development.

The board also unanimously elected Kyle Lamont, Mike Bodker, and Laura Kurlander-Nagel as vice chairman, treasurer, and secretary, respectively.

Prior to his appointment as vice chairman, Lamont served as board secretary. Bodker, former mayor of Johns Creek, Ga., was re-elected as treasurer. Kurlander-Nagel’s recent appointment as board secretary marks her first term on Develop Fulton’s board leadership team.

“The vision for Develop Fulton remains guided by talented public servants committed to ensuring that all of Fulton County thrives for generations to come,” said Develop Fulton Executive Director Sarah-Elizabeth Langford. “Our entire board and our newly elected executive leadership team bring unwavering advocacy and energy to our efforts as we work to stimulate business growth and spur increased international interest in leading business sectors. With Hall’s extensive business acumen and innovative thinking, we are poised to continue attracting top-tier national and global business prospects to Fulton County.”

Learn more about Develop Fulton by visiting www.developfultoncounty.com.

About Develop Fulton

Develop Fulton, also known as the Development Authority of Fulton County, delivers diverse, targeted economic development financing services, connecting qualified development projects with taxable and tax-exempt bond financing and tax incentives to diversify the tax base, encourage thoughtful and balanced investment, retain existing businesses, promote job creation, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents throughout Fulton County. Together, we are partnering for progress, powering development.

