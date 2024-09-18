PRIME PARTY ADDS CARE BEARS THEME TO THEIR COLLECTION

Care Bears Party Pack Care Bears Care Bears Cardboard Cutout Standups

Prime Party has exclusive rights to the Care Bears franchise

MONROE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime Party, the leading theme party supply platform, is excited to announce that it has exclusive rights to the Care Bears franchise.SET THE COLORFUL SCENEPrime Party is excited to announce the newest theme to our collection - Care Bears! Prime Party’s Care Bears party decorations package is all about nostalgia and magic for all ages. Parents will remember when they sat in front the TV as kids watching Care Bears and learning about feelings and now their kids can do the same. That nostalgia and joy will make hosting a Care Bear party theme even more fun for everyone!The Care Bears collection is full of colorful designs that gives parents the ability to create a party that unlocks the rainbow magic of a fun and happiness.SPREAD THE CHEER AND SMILESThis thoughtfully designed party theme with the iconic Care Bears will bring smiles and joy to kids and their parents as they reminisce. Parents know that having a special party theme is essential to a successful and fun child's party. And there is no better place to be than Care-A-Lot in perfect Care Bear harmony. Prime Party’s goal is for every child's party to stand out and to create special, lasting memories, and with their new Care Bear collection, the party will be a colorful explosion of happiness, friends, and cheer.Care Bears know how to be happy, and nobody's better at sharing that happiness! With Prime Party’s Care Bear party theme, parents will have endless ways to make the party and their guests feel like joy and sunshine are everywhere.The Care Bears collection will provide unlimited potential for imagination and thrills for guests of all ages.Care bears are friends who show kindness, courage, determination, reflection, and effort to help an individual. Each Care Bear has a unique personality, colors, and stomach symbol that represents their feelings and relationships. They teach the importance of caring for others, showing kindness and courage, sharing feelings, and helping each other, which is key to happiness.CAPTURE THE RAINBOW AND SELFIESPrime Party’s Care Bears kids party decorations include all the elements for an amazing party. The Care Bears ultimate collection includes everything need to create a rainbow explosion ensuring the event is filled with vibrant colors, beloved characters, and endless fun. Start by setting the scene with 8 paper dinner plates (9" square), each showcasing a different iconic Care Bear, and 8 matching dessert plates (7" square), perfect for serving meals and treats. Guests can take photos with kids and the Care Bears standup cutout.The 16 waterproof bottle labels and 16 beverage napkins keep the theme consistent throughout the party, while 16 lunch napkins ensure everything stays tidy during mealtimeMake a Care Bears theme party a day to remember by immersing guests in the rainbow. Capture the spirit of a Care Bears party with the fun and interactive set of photo props in the Photo Prop Kit. Guests can pick their favorite bear, and the host can set up a picture area for selfies.The Care Bears are:• Bedtime Bear• Birthday Bear• Cheer Bear• Friend Bear• Funshine Bear• Good Luck Bear• Grumpy Bear• Love-a-lot Bear• Share Bear• Tenderheart Bear• Wish BearAbout Prime PartyPrime Party, a leader in the party theme industry, believes every celebration should be fun and whimsical. Launched in 2018, Prime Party offers at-home and professional party planners unique and exclusive party decorations, including party kits, cardboard cutouts, oversized prize punch games, and fun props for photo booths and other events.Prime Party specializes in licensed nostalgic products from the golden era we all grew up in. Every theme collection consists of high-quality plates, cups, napkins, table covers, banners, party favors, cutouts, and more. Themes include The Office, Yellowstone, Golden Girls, Monster Jam, Cheers, Max & Ruby, Llama Llama, Rainbow Unicorn, and more.For more information about Prime Party collections, visit Prime Party Shop or email info@primeparty.com or visit our social sites Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.