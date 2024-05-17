PRIME PARTY’S SUMMER PARTY IDEAS - YELLOWSTONE COLLECTION
GIVE A MEMORABLE AND FUN PARTY THIS SUMMER WITH PRIME PARTYMONROE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Party, the leading theme party supply platform, is excited to announce its exclusive rights to Paramount+’s CBS television show Yellowstone
SET THE SCENE
Prime Party’s Yellowstone decorations can beautifully set the scene for a Western theme party. The Yellowstone collection includes banners, tablecloths, birthday accessories, coasters, party favor box and large cardboard cutouts that will impress guests and deliver a Rootin Tootin good time for all.
CELEBRATE IN STYLE - GIVE A MEMORABLE AND FUN PARTY THIS SUMMER
Put a smile on party goers face with a fun Yellowstone party for Father’s Day, birthdays, or a summer weekend BBQ. Prime Party's unique Western theme party decorations will elevate any party with creative options for table decor, party favors, life size cardboard cutouts of Yellowstone characters and more. Throw the ultimate western-themed party with Prime Party’s decorations and create a photo area with the life size cutouts of Yellowstone characters, horses a bison.
PRIME PARTY FATHER'S DAY GIFT IDEAS
Prime Party's Yellowstone theme decoration make a great theme for dad on his special this year. Celebrate Father’s Day, Dad’s birthday, or decorate for a fun weekend party.
A western theme party is a great way to celebrate life’s fun moments. The decor and aesthetic are rustic and fun, making it easy for everyone to get in on the hoedown. The Prime Party Yellowstone decor collection makes it easy for hosts to ensure that even the smallest details of the decorations is taken care of and will make a party or event stand out.
Yellowstone, one of the most-watched cable series on TV, has one of the most loyal and passionate fan bases. Prime Party’s Yellowstone party theme decorations offer a creative option for décor and party games. With summer approaching, an adult theme Yellowstone party would be perfect event to celebrate life’s fun moments.
Hosts can instantly amp up the party with Prime Party’s western cowboy party theme. A Western theme party is a opportunity for guests to get creative with their outfits and embrace the Western theme. Encourage guests to dress up for a costume contest. Guest can receive special party favors in the stunning Yellowstone giftbox.
With Prime Party theme decorations, make a Western theme party a day to remember by taking guests to the Wild, Wild West.
About Prime Party
Prime Party, a leader in the party theme industry, believes every celebration should be fun and whimsical. Launched in 2018, Prime Party offers at-home and professional party planners unique and exclusive party decorations, including party kits, cardboard cutouts, oversized prize punch games, and fun props for photo booths and other events.
Prime Party specializes in licensed nostalgic products from the golden era we all grew up in. Every theme collection consists of high-quality plates, cups, napkins, table covers, banners, party favors, cutouts, and more. Themes include The Office, Yellowstone, Golden Girls, Monster Jam, Cheers, Max & Ruby, Llama Llama, Rainbow Unicorn, and more.
For more information about Prime Party collections, visit Prime Party Shop www.primeparty.com
