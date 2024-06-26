PRIME PARTY ADDS NEW PARTY THEME - GHOSTBUSTERS COLLECTION
Prime Party's Ghostbusters party decorations can transform a party into an instant classicMONROE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Party, the leading theme party supply platform, is excited to announce that it has exclusive rights to Columbia Pictures' Ghostbusters franchise.
SET THE PARANORMAL SCENE
Prime Party's Ghostbusters party decorations can transform any space into another dimension as guests travel through time on a huge ghost river of ectoplasmic slime. Prime Party's Ghostbuster collection includes a party pack of Plates, Water Bottle Labels, Napkins, Tablecloth, and Birthday Banner. The Ghostbuster table will stand out with fun table props, ghost trap favor box, a containment unit for favor boxes, fun large cardboard cutouts, and party games.
Guests can become their favorite characters, such as Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler, as they enjoy Hi-C Ecto Cooler drinks. Prime Party's fun Ghostbusters decorations will transport guests to the Ghostbusters headquarters and open the gate between dimensions of fun and slime.
PRIME PARTY'S SUPERNATURAL PARTY IDEAS
This thoughtfully designed party theme with the iconic Ghostbusters logo front and center will provide unlimited potential for imagination and thrills for guests and Ghostbusters fans of all ages.
Ghostbusters is one of the most popular movies, with a loyal and passionate fan base. The beloved Ghostbusters franchise released a fifth installment forty years after the original movie. Fans of all ages, old and new, will enjoy Prime Party's Ghostbusters party theme, which is packed with fun details.
CAPTURE THE SPIRIT WITH SELFIES
With Prime Party theme decorations, make a Ghostbusters theme party a day to remember by immersing guests in the paranormal. Guests can dress up as their favorite Ghostbuster or ghost, and the host can set up a picture area for selfies. Capture the spirit of your Ghostbusters-themed party with the fun and interactive set of photo props in the Ghostbusters Photo Prop Kit, which includes 15 unique and iconic pieces made of quality card stock material, perfect for adding a supernatural touch to your event. This set features fan-favorite characters and symbols, including Slimer, three mischievous mini-Puft characters, the iconic Ghostbusters logo, a couple of ghost traps, an Ecto-1 license plate, the classic "No Ghost" symbol, and more.
Included in Prime Party's Ghostbusters-themed collection is a rectangular cardboard cutout featuring the adorable mini-pufts. This standee is not just a decoration; it's a fun-filled adventure waiting to happen. It captures the essence of Ghostbusters with its graphics of mini-pufts on a pile of brick wall rubble, complete with the iconic Ghostbusters logo and the bustling New York skyline in the background.
With Prime Party's Ghostbuster party theme decorations, the party will be an instant classic.
About Prime Party
Prime Party, a leader in the party theme industry, believes every celebration should be fun and whimsical. Launched in 2018, Prime Party offers at-home and professional party planners unique and exclusive party decorations, including party kits, cardboard cutouts, oversized prize punch games, and fun props for photo booths and other events.
Prime Party specializes in licensed nostalgic products from the golden era we all grew up in. Every theme collection consists of high-quality plates, cups, napkins, table covers, banners, party favors, cutouts, and more. Themes include The Office, Yellowstone, Golden Girls, Monster Jam, Cheers, Max & Ruby, Llama Llama, Rainbow Unicorn, and more.
For more information about Prime Party collections, visit Prime Party Shop or email info@primeparty.com or visit our social sites Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube
