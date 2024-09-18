Lightspeed Digital Insight™ Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024

Lightspeed Digital Insight, the data analytics product of Lightspeed Systems, wins Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Back to School 2024

As districts prepared for the new school year, Lightspeed Digital Insight was essential for leaders to manage digital learning, ensure data privacy and compliance, and provide equitable access.” — Rob Chambers, Vice President of Platform Strategy, Lightspeed Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to announce that Lightspeed Digital Insight™ has been recognized with a prestigious award in the Secondary category of this year’s Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024.Lightspeed Digital Insight empowers district leaders by providing essential tools to effectively manage edtech usage, ensure data privacy compliance, streamline app review and license management, and monitor equitable access to digital resources. By utilizing Lightspeed Digital Insight, district leaders can enhance budgeting and professional development decisions through actionable, real-time, and standardized metrics on app usage and engagement.“We are proud that Lightspeed Digital Insight has received the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024,” says Rob Chambers, Vice President of Platform Strategy. “As districts prepared for the new school year, Lightspeed Digital Insight was vital for district leaders managing their digital learning environments. With the rise of Gen AI applications and new compliance and accessibility standards, leaders required insights to protect student data privacy, meet regulatory standards, and ensure equitable access to education. Lightspeed Digital Insight delivers those crucial insights.”As the 2024-25 school year approaches, the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence continue to highlight the most exceptional products designed to offer schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific challenges, thereby supporting innovative and effective teaching and learning. Winning an Award of Excellence signifies recognition from a panel of industry experts, underscoring which products truly make a difference in the education sector.The awards’ editorial team shared, “The 2024 awards attracted a wealth of high-quality entries. A diverse panel of industry experts judged the winning products and solutions to be of the highest standard in supporting effective teaching and learning practices as we enter the new school year. Every winner should be immensely proud of their accomplishments—a well-deserved congratulations from the entire Tech & Learning awards team.”To discover more about Lightspeed Digital Insight, please visit the website ABOUT LIGHTSPEED SYSTEMSLightspeed Systems, celebrating twenty-five years of serving K-12 education, provides districts with time-saving solutions that create safe, secure, and equitable learning environments so school leaders can focus on what matters most—students and learning. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed's cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 42 countries, utilizing 15 million devices. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com

