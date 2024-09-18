FLEOA Condemns Heinous Assassination Attempt on former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association thoroughly condemns the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday.A man bearing an AK-style rifle breached the perimeter of the property and was engaged by Secret Service personnel. The suspect is currently facing charges of possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the event as an attempted assassination. FLEOA National President Mat Silverman is saluting the bravery and professionalism of the Secret Service officers who opened fire at the suspect arrested in the incident. He also applauds the brave Secret Service law enforcement officers who immediately put themselves in harms's way while safely evacuating former President Trump to a secure location. “The safety of all major presidential candidates is more important than ever, with Election Day six weeks away,” Silverman states. “I’m calling on President Joe Biden to commit whatever law enforcement resources are required to ensure the safety of both major party nominees. It is unacceptable that two serious attempts on former President Trump’s life have been made in the past two months alone.”“This incident highlights the dangers faced by federal agents on a day to day basis,” Silverman continued. “Federal agencies are more short staffed than ever, and the hazards that federal law enforcement face grow in severity. This isn’t political or partisan- brave law enforcement professionals like the responding officers are essential to protecting the democratic rights of all American citizens to voice their will in the form of elections.”​​###FLEOA serves more than 30,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty-five agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates, but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement throughout the legislative process.

