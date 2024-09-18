Medici & Infomedika Partner to Enhance Antimicrobial Stewardship in Puerto Rico Healthcare Institutions

Medici and Infomedika Partner to Enhance Antimicrobial Stewardship in Puerto Rico’s Healthcare Institutions

Medici, an antimicrobial stewardship solution by Harris OnPoint, partners with Infomedika, a leader in healthcare technology solutions across Puerto Rico.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medici by Harris OnPoint and Infomedika Partner to Enhance Antimicrobial Stewardship in Puerto Rico’s Healthcare InstitutionsMedici, a cloud-based antimicrobial stewardship solution by Harris OnPoint that simplifies antimicrobial use and resistance (AUR) reporting, is proud to announce a new partnership with Infomedika, Inc., a leader in healthcare technology solutions across Puerto Rico. This collaboration aims to bring cutting-edge antimicrobial stewardship tools to hospitals and clinics throughout the island, empowering healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes through enhanced antimicrobial management and reporting.“Partnering with Mediciallows us to offer our clients a best-in-class antimicrobial stewardship solution. With the CMS mandate now in effect, we’re thrilled to provide Puerto Rican hospitals with the tools they need to meet reporting requirements while improving patient care and reducing curbing antimicrobial resistance.” said Carlos Torres, Chief Operating Officer of Infomedika.With Medici’s innovative software, healthcare institutions in Puerto Rico can now streamline their reporting processes to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), ensuring compliance with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) AUR mandate that went into effect in January 2024. This partnership underscores Infomedika’s commitment to equipping local healthcare providers with the most advanced technological solutions for improving patient care and operational efficiency.“We are thrilled to be working with Infomedika, and this strategic partnership will support antimicrobial stewardship programs across Puerto Rico’s hospitals,” said Chad Novitski, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Harris OnPoint. “We are confident in the Medici solution and the value it delivers to hospitals and health systems to ensure compliance with the CMS reporting requirement while being able to monitor, assess, and trend their antibiotic therapies.”A Vital Partnership for Puerto Rico’s Healthcare ProvidersThrough this partnership, healthcare providers in Puerto Rico will now have access to Medici’s powerful tools for managing and reporting antimicrobial use and resistance. Medicisupports antimicrobial stewardship programs by simplifying the measurement and reporting of antibiotic usage, helping hospitals meet the CMS mandate while improving patient outcomes. The solution’s advanced analytics and reporting features enable healthcare institutions to optimize antibiotic prescribing practices, reduce resistance, and ensure appropriate treatment.Transforming Antimicrobial Stewardship with TechnologyMedici’s robust capabilities allow hospitals to easily track and report antimicrobial utilization (AU) and antimicrobial resistance (AR) data using standard CDC definitions and metrics. The system provides detailed insights into antibiotic prescribing trends, enabling hospitals to improve their antimicrobial stewardship programs and ensure compliance with federal regulations.Through this partnership, healthcare institutions across Puerto Rico will benefit from:- CDC-validated reporting for AU and AR metrics.- Enhanced visibility into antimicrobial prescribing patterns and resistance trends.- The ability to generate custom reports for internal teams, facilitating informed decision-making.- Compliance with the CMS AUR mandate, effective January 2024.Shaping the Future of Antimicrobial Stewardship in Puerto RicoMediciand Infomedika are committed to supporting healthcare providers in their mission to deliver high-quality, safe patient care. By equipping hospitals with advanced AUR reporting tools, this partnership will help reduce the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, curbing resistance and improving patient outcomes throughout Puerto Rico.---About MediciMediciis a leading solution for antimicrobial utilization and resistance (AUR) reporting, enabling hospitals to track and report the use and resistance of antibiotics. With its turnkey, cloud-based platform, Mediciintegrates seamlessly with any Electronic Health Record (EHR) to provide hospitals with real-time, actionable data on antimicrobial use. Mediciis double-validated by the CDC for AU and AR reporting and is an ONC-certified vendor for Health IT reporting to the NHSN. It allows hospitals to easily analyze antimicrobial use by ingredient, location, prescriber, and specialty, ensuring that the right antibiotics are prescribed with the correct dosage and duration to combat antimicrobial resistance.About InfomedikaFor over two decades, Infomedika has been at the forefront of healthcare technology innovation in Puerto Rico. By providing advanced software solutions that optimize both clinical and administrative processes, Infomedika has transformed healthcare delivery across hospitals and clinics throughout the island. Infomedika remains committed to improving healthcare outcomes, profitability, and process optimization for its clients, making it the go-to technology partner for healthcare institutions in Puerto Rico.

