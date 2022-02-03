Carle Health Selects AcuityPlus From Harris OnPoint to Optimize Its Nurse Staffing Capabilities
AcuityPlus, an evidence and acuity-based nurse staffing solution, announces its partnership with Carle Health's five inpatient hospitals in Illinois.NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris OnPoint, a business unit of Harris Computer, is pleased to announce its AcuityPlus partnership with Carle Health. The health system headquartered in the state of Illinois sought a clinical software solution to develop its inpatient approach to acuity-based staffing, work to enhance its patient care and nursing team’s stability.
Offering a robust suite of technology that is data-driven and objective, AcuityPlus transforms healthcare systems and how they operate. As the longest tenured transparent classification system and acuity-based nurse staffing solution, AcuityPlus’ evidence-based methodologies—including inpatient, mental health, perinatal, emergency and ambulatory—enable healthcare systems to make sound staffing, budgeting, and patient care decisions that enhance patient outcomes and nurse satisfaction.
AcuityPlus is being implemented across Carle’s network of hospitals for its competitive qualities relative to clinical excellence and innovation as well as system optimization. Its five Illinois inpatient hospitals, including Carle Foundation Hospital, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, Carle Richland Memorial Hospital and Carle Eureka Hospital, will utilize AcuityPlus across its inpatient, mental health, perinatal, and emergency units. Carle Foundation Hospital is one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ according to Healthgrades®, and it, along with Carle BroMenn Medical Center, hold Magnet® designations.
“We are pleased to have Carle Health join our AcuityPlus network, and we are looking forward to seeing them fully optimize their workforce with the unique capabilities of our software solution,” said Santina Allen, Senior Executive Vice President of Harris Healthcare. “AcuityPlus’ data-driven, science-backed technology allows it to truly transform the way that hospital systems work. Carle Health provides world-class care across its patient-centered healthcare system, and their preparation to offer their team members these innovative tools further solidifies their people-first mission.”
About AcuityPlus
AcuityPlus, an acuity-based staffing solution of Harris OnPoint, provides the information needed (through evidence-based workload measurement methodologies) to make sound staffing, budgeting, and patient care decisions, helping to improve patient care and increase nurse satisfaction, while effectively managing cost.
About Harris OnPoint
About Carle Health
Carle Health is a vertically integrated system based in Illinois with more than 11,000 employees in its five hospitals, multi-specialty physician groups, health plans and associated healthcare businesses including the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, the world’s first engineering-based medical school. Carle has achieved Great Place to Work® recognition. Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle BroMenn Medical Center also hold Magnet® designation, the nation’s highest honor for nursing care and Carle Foundation Hospital ranks as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ by Healthgrades®.
