Medici® by Harris OnPoint Receives ONC Health IT Certification
Leading antimicrobial stewardship solution satisfies CMS’ antimicrobial reporting requirements
Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU)NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medici®, a product of Harris OnPoint, has been certified by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Update Health IT via SLI Compliance, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB).
Medici® AUR is an antimicrobial stewardship solution that is compatible with all Electronic Health Record (EHR) products. It aids clinicians in optimizing antimicrobial therapies while simplifying hospitals’ antimicrobial use (AU) and antimicrobial resistance (AR) reporting. With Medici®, hospitals can seamlessly measure, analyze, and report on antimicrobial utilization using CDC standard definitions.
The ONC Health IT Certification qualifies Medici® as an approved solution for hospitals to use in order to comply with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate. Beginning in January 2024, hospitals must submit their Antimicrobial Use and Resistance (AUR) data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) infection tracking system, the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), to receive CMS reimbursements.
“As a team, we are committed to helping the healthcare community curve antibiotic resistance, and this achievement helps us to continue these efforts while ensuring our clients are prepared for the CMS mandate,” said Chun Wong, Medici® Founder and Vice President of Operations. “As the first vendor to be certified by the CDC for both AU and AR, Medici® is proud to now achieve the ONC Health IT Certification.”
About Medici®
Medici®, a product of Harris OnPoint, is a provider of software technology specializing in antimicrobial stewardship, healthcare workflow optimization, and data mining. For more than 20 years, its software has helped organizations to improve outcomes, efficiencies, and costs. With its flexible technology, Medici® ensures equitable access for all healthcare settings; regardless of size, geography, or resources.
About Harris OnPoint
Harris OnPoint, a business unit of Harris Computer, delivers elite and innovative software solutions that solve real client problems in the ever-changing world of healthcare. Through its vendor-agnostic solutions, Harris OnPoint’s technology bridges gaps in communication, workflows, connectivity, safety, and efficiency; helping healthcare organizations optimize their time for what’s most important – patient care.
About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)
Harris acquires software companies, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown tremendously since its origins in the private, utility, education, government, and healthcare sectors. Harris operates more than 200 businesses worldwide, in more than twenty industries. Harris is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America’s most active software acquirers. CSI’s head office is in Canada.
