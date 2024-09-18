COLLABORATIVE ABA SERVICES, LLC COLLABORATES WITH COMMUNITY PARTNERS ON MEET AND GREET EVENT

MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative ABA Services, LLC, a local behavioral health practice, is teaming up for a third year with the Middletown Recreation Department, Middletown Police, and South Fire District to host a Meet and Greet on Saturday, September 28, 2024 from 10-12pm. This is an inclusive family fun event for children with all abilities. This event is open to individuals from Middletown and surrounding communities. There will be games, activities, food, and it's FREE. Additional community partners were added this year to provide information and resources to families to include, but are not limited to Middletown Youth Services Bureau, City of Middletown Department of Public Health, Mosiac, Middletown YMCA, Favor, and Change Inc.“We are excited to co-host this event for the third year. It’s important to create a sense of safety and trusting relationships in our community from childhood to adulthood for our communities to thrive. It’s an honor to work with a great team of community providers who truly care about the wellbeing of our community,” states Alisha Simpson-Watt, Executive Clinical Director and Founder of Collaborative ABA Services, LLC. “I look forward to welcoming all families to our event”.Advanced registration is required. To register for the event, please visit https://www.collaborativeabaservices.com/register Please click here to learn more about Collaborative ABA Services, LLCCollaborative ABA Services, LLCCollaborative ABA Services, LLC is an award winning and accredited behavioral health practice that provides a variety of services to benefit the wellbeing of children and adolescents ages 3-18 and their families impacted by Autism and other developmental or behavioral disorders. Collaborative ABA Services, LLC specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy with an interdisciplinary approach to treatment.

