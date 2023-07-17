Middletown Business Owner Named To NSBA Leadership Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alisha Simpson-Watt, LCSW, BCBA, LBA, Executive Clinical Director and Founder of Collaborative ABA Services, LLC was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Simpson-Watt, an upcoming recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a minority small-business owner with a diverse background in the field of behavioral health and social services, I understand the importance of being involved especially when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Simpson-Watt. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to help advocate for change in the best interest of small businesses and our communities. I am humbly grateful for this opportunity.”
Collaborative ABA Services, LLC, is an accredited behavioral health practice that specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) for children and families impacted by Autism and other developmental and behavioral disorders. Collaborative has recently received recognition and achievements including obtaining accreditation from the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE), a third-party evaluator that requires an organization to demonstrate clinical quality by passing a vigorous clinical evaluation, recognition by Marquis Who’s Who, winning the 2023 Connecticut Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year Award by the SBA and CBIA, and the 2023 Outstanding New Business under 5 Years Award with the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce.
Simpson-Watt has joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses as they also impact our communities. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table, as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Alisha Simpson-Watt as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Please click here to learn more about Collaborative ABA Services, LLC
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
Collaborative ABA Services, LLC
Collaborative ABA Services, LLC is an accredited behavioral health practice that provides a variety of services to benefit the wellbeing of children and adolescents ages 3-18 and their families impacted by Autism and other developmental or behavioral disorders. Collaborative ABA Services, LLC specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy with an interdisciplinary approach to treatment.
