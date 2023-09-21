LOCAL BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PRACTICE COLLABORATES WITH COMMUNITY PARTNERS ON MEET AND GREET EVENT

Meet and Greet 2023 Flyer

MIDDLETOWN, CT, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative ABA Services, LLC, a local behavioral health practice, is teaming up with the Middletown Recreation Department, Middletown Police, and South Fire District to host a Meet and Greet on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 12-2pm. This is an inclusive family fun event for children with all abilities. This event is open to individuals from Middletown and surrounding communities. There will be games, activities, food, and it's FREE. The Middletown Youth Services Bureau will also be in attendance to provide information and resources to families.

“We are excited to co-host this event for the second year. It’s important to create a sense of safety and trusting relationships in our community from childhood to adulthood for our communities to thrive. It’s an honor to work with a great team of community providers who truly care about the wellbeing of our community,” states Alisha Simpson-Watt, Executive Clinical Director and Founder of Collaborative ABA Services, LLC. “I look forward to welcoming all families to our event”.

Advanced registration is required. For more information on the Meet and Greet or to register for the event, please visit the Middletown CT Recreation Website

Please click here to learn more about Collaborative ABA Services, LLC

Collaborative ABA Services, LLC

Collaborative ABA Services, LLC is an accredited behavioral health practice that provides a variety of services to benefit the wellbeing of children and adolescents ages 3-18 and their families impacted by Autism and other developmental or behavioral disorders. Collaborative ABA Services, LLC specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy with an interdisciplinary approach to treatment.

Alisha Simpson-Watt
Collaborative ABA Services, LLC
+1 860-740-2547
email us here

You just read:

LOCAL BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PRACTICE COLLABORATES WITH COMMUNITY PARTNERS ON MEET AND GREET EVENT

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alisha Simpson-Watt
Collaborative ABA Services, LLC
+1 860-740-2547
Company/Organization
Collaborative ABA Services, LLC
770 Saybrook Road Unit B4
Middletown, Connecticut, 06457
United States
+1 8604214052
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Collaborative ABA Services, LLC is an accredited behavioral health practice that provides a variety of services to benefit the wellbeing of children and adolescents ages 3-18 and their families impacted by Autism and other developmental or behavioral disorders. Collaborative ABA Services, LLC specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy with an interdisciplinary approach to treatment.

https://www.collaborativeabaservices.com

More From This Author
LOCAL BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PRACTICE COLLABORATES WITH COMMUNITY PARTNERS ON MEET AND GREET EVENT
Middletown Business Owner Named To NSBA Leadership Council
View All Stories From This Author