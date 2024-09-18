Temporary Closure Scheduled on S.D. Highway 11 Near Canton

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Sept. 13, 2024

Contact:

Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

Ryan Story, Project Manager, 605-940-0721

CANTON, S.D. – On Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, S.D. Highway 11 will be temporarily closed to traffic at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18. The temporary closure on Highway 11 is planned from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow necessary reconstruction of the intersection. This work is part of a larger project to reconstruct Highway 18 into a four-lane divided highway from Interstate 29 to the city of Canton. Motorists should plan to use alternate routes during this temporary closure.

The prime contractor on the $45.6 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The substantial completion date for this phase of the multi-year construction project is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. The overall project completion date is August 2025.

Latest Project Information:

Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/canton-highway-18-pcn-6923.

Sign up for text notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword CANTON18 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-