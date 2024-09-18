Temporary Closure Scheduled on S.D. Highway 11 Near Canton
For Immediate Release:
Friday, Sept. 13, 2024
Contact:
Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680
Ryan Story, Project Manager, 605-940-0721
CANTON, S.D. – On Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, S.D. Highway 11 will be temporarily closed to traffic at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18. The temporary closure on Highway 11 is planned from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow necessary reconstruction of the intersection. This work is part of a larger project to reconstruct Highway 18 into a four-lane divided highway from Interstate 29 to the city of Canton. Motorists should plan to use alternate routes during this temporary closure.
The prime contractor on the $45.6 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The substantial completion date for this phase of the multi-year construction project is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. The overall project completion date is August 2025.
Latest Project Information:
Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/canton-highway-18-pcn-6923.
Sign up for text notifications:
For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword CANTON18 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.
