Major Timothy Gregory, MD to Speak on Scanxiety at the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s Self-Care Webinar

Major Timothy Gregory MD National Family Caregivers Self Care Series

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.orgMajor Timothy Gregory, MD to Speak on Scanxiety at the End Brain Cancer Initiative ’s Self-Care WebinarOn Friday, November 1st, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is hosting and producing the National Caregiver's Self-Care Online Event, a free bi-annual patient disease education webinar. Keynote Speaker, Major Timothy Gregory, MD, will speak about the anxiety people with cancer and their loved ones feel when going in for scans or waiting for the results. He will also give helpful tools for how to cope with the stress associated with these scans.Major Gregory is the only military neuro-oncologist on the West Coast and is actively leveraging telemedicine services to provide care to military beneficiaries who lack access to neuro-oncology in underserved regions, including Alaska and Hawaii. While building up a new brain tumor program at Madigan Army Medical Center with a clinical research focus, his primary academic interest is medical student and resident education.Caretaking can be incredibly demanding, often leaving caregivers with little time to care for themselves. During this online event, which starts at 11 AM Pacific Time on November 1st, attendees will hear from expert presenters on topics such as "SCANXIETY: Anxiety While Waiting for Your Scan & Tools to Cope," "Escaping Caregiver Burnout," and "Caregiver and Patient Resources." Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to get their questions answered by experts and people with firsthand caregiver knowledge. People can register for free at endbraincancer.org/november-2023.The 2024 National Caregivers Self-Care patient disease education online event is made possible by presenting sponsors Novocure and Servier. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. For additional information, visit Novocure.com. Servier is a global leader in oncology and the leader in IDH-mutant targeted therapies, including VORANIGOwhich recently received FDA Approval. For additional information, visit Servier.us.The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

