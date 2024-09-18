Entrex Carbon Market CEO Announces Availability of NIBA Presentation Online

Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins

Entrex (OTC: RGLG) announces its CEO's presentation at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is available online at: https://entrex.link/NIBA_2024

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market , Inc. (OTC: RGLG) today announced that Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex , delivered a presentation at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference in Fort Lauderdale. The presentation is now available online at:“I’m pleased to report that our presentation at NIBA has once again demonstrated the effectiveness of their platform in informing brokers and investors about our vision and mission,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex.“Our team engaged with numerous parties during the multi-day event, who are now working with us to advance our initiatives,” Watkins continued."EPIC expects to deliver its first mobile data mining facilities in the fourth quarter of this year, which means Mr. Watkins’ presentation at NIBA put us in front of investors and brokers at the ideal time to support these transactions,” said Tom Harblin, an Entrex Partner.“Through the securitization of projects like these, we anticipate offering our broker-dealer partners and their institutional clients access to high-quality fixed-income and equity securities from tangible projects with quantifiable carbon offset benefits.”###About Entrex Carbon Market:Entrex Carbon Market has established itself as a leading platform for trading securitized fixed-income environmental projects and their associated carbon offsets. The company collaborates with carbon offset project owners to create 'compliance-grade' carbon offsets, institutionalized by well-known Wall Street providers. Today, Entrex manages dozens of registered and authenticated carbon projects, offering credible institutional securities that are traded through broker-dealers to meet their clients' needs.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Carbon Market, Inc(OTC:RGLG)877-4-ENTREX

