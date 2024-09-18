Sustainability Pays Off - Boston Entrepreneur Competes on National Reality Show The Blox

Rachel Warnock, founder of Impact Botanicals, shows that she's one of "The Blox Leaders."

Wellness Brand Founder One of the Show's Top Contenders

I’m proud to represent the Boston area on The Blox and bring attention to the importance of sustainability in business.” — Rachel Warnock

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Warnock, founder of Impact Botanicals , is showing people across the country that sustainability is good for business. Competing against 100+ other entrepreneurs, Warnock recently placed second on Season 13 of the national reality show, The Blox . Her success on the show highlights how ambitious entrepreneurs are finding creative ways to grow their business, even in a turbulent economy.Launching a business is always a challenge, but for Warnock, and millions of other entrepreneurs, the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation have added an extra layer of complexity. In spite of it all, Warnock built Impact Botanicals, a company that’s not just about selling products but about making a difference. With a background in Ayurvedic herbal medicine, Warnock has created a line of over 25 organic, herb-based body care products that are as good for the planet as they are for the people who use them. Along with Impact’s commitment to high quality products, it is also focused on sustaining the communities it serves— both in Massachusetts and globally. The company pays its employees livable wages, and has partnered with rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, to remove 1lb. of plastic waste from waterways for every product sold.“I’ve always felt a strong connection to making the world a better place, one community at a time. As a newer entrepreneur, starting Impact Botanicals hasn’t been easy, but I’m glad to see my hard work is beginning to pay off,” said Warnock. “I’m proud to represent the Boston area on The Blox and bring attention to the importance of sustainability in business.”The Blox, now in its thirteenth season, provided Warnock with a platform to showcase her business skills and her dedication to ethical practices. The show teaches a range of business concepts and then tests budding entrepreneurs through challenges, such as successfully launching a minimum viable product on the market in just a few hours.Throughout the competition, Warnock impressed her fellow competitors and judges with her in-depth knowledge of the beauty and wellness space as well as her clear commitment to recognizing what’s possible for this industry.Warnock sees Impact Botanicals as more than a business—”it’s a movement.” According to a 2024 report by Simon-Kucher, she’s not that far off. 64% of consumers ranked sustainability as a top-three value driver across product categories. As Warnock looks to the future, she’s excited to continue growing her sustainability-minded business here in Massachusetts, while also expanding her impact on an even larger scale.“Integrity and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do at Impact Botanicals,” said Warnock. “My time on The Blox helped me see how I can marry my core principles while succeeding in business. In fact, these values are what will ultimately create the impact I want for my business and for others.” Season 13 of The Blox airs at https://www.betablox.com/episode/to-season-13-and-beyond-s13e1 About Impact BotanicalsFounded by Ayurvedic health expert Rachel Warnock, Impact Botanicals offers a range of organic, herb-based body care products that are available online and at select local retailers. The company is dedicated to sustainability and ethical practices, benefiting both people and the planet. For more information or to shop the collection, visit myimpactbotanicals.comAbout The BloxTouted as “The Largest Competition TV Show On The Planet For Startups,” The Blox is a competition reality show where over 100 entrepreneurs from across the U.S. compete in a series of challenges, learning valuable business skills along the way. Past seasons are available on Amazon Video, Facebook Watch, The Blox website, and custom mobile apps.For any questions, interview opportunities, an Impact Botanicals product sample, or PR-related requests, contact:

