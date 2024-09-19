Global Retail Robotics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Retail Robotics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The retail robotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.23 billion in 2023 to $24.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising adoption of automation, increasing retail stores, rising use of robotics, and increasing robot implementations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Retail Robotics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The retail robotics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $88.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing e-commerce, increasing demand for mobile robotics, an increase in digital payments, an increasing preference for online shopping, and an increasing adoption of robots.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Retail Robotics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Retail Robotics Market

The rising demand for automation is expected to propel the growth of the retail robotics market going forward. Automation refers to using technology and machinery to perform tasks with minimal human intervention to increase efficiency, productivity, and accuracy in various industries and applications. The rising demand for automation is due to the need for efficiency and productivity gains across industries, facilitated by advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence. Retail robotics plays a significant role in automating various processes within retail environments. They automate various aspects of retail operations, from inventory management and customer assistance to order fulfillment and cleaning.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Which Market Players Are Steering the Retail Robotics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, FANUC Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Teradyne Inc., Dematic Corp., KNAPP AG, GreyOrange Pte. Ltd., Bastian Solutions LLC, Locus Robotics Corp., Bossa Nova Robotics Inc., Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., Aethon Inc., Boston Dynamics Inc., Vecna Robotics Inc., RightHand Robotics Inc., InVia Robotics Inc., Simbe Robotics Inc., Knightscope Inc., Magazino GmbH.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Retail Robotics Market Overview?

Major corporations operating in the retail robotics market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as retail intelligent robots, to revolutionize retail by offering real-time data analytics, personalized customer interactions, and efficient supply chain management. The retail intelligent robot is an advanced AI-driven robotic system tailored for retail settings, optimizing inventory management, customer service, and data analytics tasks.

How Is The Global Retail Robotics Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Mobile Robotics, Stationary Robotics, Semi-Autonomous

2) By Deployment: Cloud Or Web Based, On-Premises, Third-Party Deployment Server, Other Deployments

3) By Application: Inventory Management, Delivery Management, In-Store Service, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hyper markets And Super markets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce Retailers, Department Stores, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Retail Robotics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Retail Robotics Market Definition

Retail robotics refers to using robotic systems and technology in retail environments to enhance operations, improve customer experience, and streamline processes. These robots are designed to perform various tasks within retail settings, such as stores, warehouses, and distribution centers.

Retail Robotics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global retail robotics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Retail Robotics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on retail robotics market size, retail robotics market drivers and trends, retail robotics market major players and retail robotics market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

