Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari attends 68th IAEA General Conference in Vienna on 17 September

SWEDEN, September 17 - Published 17 September 2024

On 17 September, Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari is attending the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference. Sweden’s participation is focused on highlighting Sweden’s new nuclear energy policy in the international arena, and also the consequences of Russia’s full-scale invasion for Ukraine.

The IAEA is an intergovernmental forum within the UN system that works for peaceful use of nuclear energy. The IAEA General Conference takes place annually and is the highest decision-making body. During the General Conference, the IAEA Member States address areas such as nuclear technology and technical cooperation, nuclear safety and radiation protection, nuclear security and safeguarding nuclear materials. Important issues on the agenda for 2024 include Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, North Korea and the IAEA’s safeguarding of nuclear materials in the Middle East. Ms Pourmokhtari will deliver the Swedish national address to the General Conference and hold a speech on the Government’s plans for nuclear energy. She will also meet with IAEA General Director Rafael Mariano Grossi and speak alongside him at the inauguration of the EU stand. During the General Conference, Sweden is organising a side event on the importance of increasing international support for nuclear safety in Ukraine.

