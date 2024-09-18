Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa to host meeting of Nordic development cooperation ministers within N5 framework

On 18 September, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa will host a meeting of Nordic development cooperation ministers in Stockholm. The meeting is taking place within the framework of Sweden’s Presidency of N5 – the informal foreign and security cooperation format between the Nordic countries. The agenda includes support to Ukraine, links between migration and development assistance, support to free and fair elections, the global green transition and Nordic collaboration with the private sector on innovation.

“The Nordic countries are world-leading donors of development assistance, and we continue to intensify our cooperation within the N5. We share many common priorities such as continued support to Ukraine, particularly in the area of energy. We also stand united in support of free and fair elections during this ‘super year’ for elections. Moreover, we have much to learn from each other in our efforts to strengthen cooperation with the private sector on development cooperation,” says Mr Dousa.

The development cooperation ministers will be joined by Jerzy Pomianowski, Executive Director of the European Endowment for Democracy (EED) to discuss support to free and fair elections, particularly in light of the forthcoming elections and EU referendum in Moldova and Georgia.

The development cooperation ministers will also pay a study visit to Ericsson Imagine Studio in Kista, organised by Ericsson and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Office of Innovation, which is based in Stockholm.