NGMEDICAL PRESENTS ITS MOVE® -C CERVICAL ARTIFICIAL DISC PROSTHESIS AT NASS AND EUROSPINE

NONNWEILER, SAARLAND, GERMANY, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical GmbH, a medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application, will present its unique articulating viscoelastic cervical artificial disc MOVE®-C as well as further unique spinal solutions at this year’s annual NASS meeting in Chicago and Eurospine in Vienna.

Enrollment for the multi-center one- and two-level clinical trial will be completed shortly and provide the clinical data for the FDA PMA submission after completion of the follow-up period. MOVE®-C is a unique design concept aiming for physiological motion by combining an articulating surface and a viscoelastic core. This unique concept allows a de-fined neutral zone and progressive resistance to motion. Over 4 years of clinical proof.

Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical says “We cannot wait to present MOVE®-C with an ex-tensive line of footprints as well as our exclusive fusion portfolio to the medical audience at both major annual meetings. Visitors can expect most advanced solutions for their needs.”

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many prod-uct solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.

