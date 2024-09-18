PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release

September 17, 2024 Following Bong Go's call for timely implementation, DSWD vows to improve its Sustainable Livelihood Program During the Senate Finance Committee deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday, September 16, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go called attention to reported delays in the implementation of the DSWD's Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). Go, a staunch advocate for livelihood programs, emphasized the importance of ensuring that beneficiaries receive timely support, highlighting unused funds from 2023 that remain unspent. "Isa sa mga programs na isinulong natin, pinaglaban natin, itong Sustainable Livelihood Program, ito pong SLP. Meron pa pong mga 2023 na programa ninyo na hindi pa nagagastos at may nag-aantay pa ng mga beneficiaries ng para dito sa SLP," Go remarked. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that the funds allocated for the SLP are distributed to intended qualified beneficiaries who need them the most. "Baka pwedeng icheck n'yo naman po, Secretary Rex (Gatchalian), dahil one year na po, baka hindi na nila mapakinabangan itong livelihood na ito," he added. The SLP, a key program of DSWD, is designed to provide livelihood support to low-income families and vulnerable individuals, offering them opportunities to earn a decent living and improve their socioeconomic status. However, delays in the program's rollout have caused concern, particularly for beneficiaries who direly need government aid to sustain their livelihoods. In response to Go's remarks, Gatchalian acknowledged the challenges faced by the department in implementing the program. He assured the Senate panel that the agency is actively working to streamline and improve the delivery of the SLP. "We promise that we are re-engineering and looking into the SLP," Gatchalian said. He recognized that the current system posed difficulties and noted that reforms are underway to make the program more accessible to its beneficiaries. "We acknowledge the difficulty. That's why we are currently trying to make it less cumbersome," he added. Go's intervention during the hearing emphasized his role in advocating for transparency and efficiency in public service delivery, particularly those aimed at uplifting the lives of the poor. He has consistently pushed for programs like the SLP to be more responsive to the needs of the people, ensuring that funds reach intended beneficiaries without unnecessary delay. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan na higit na nangangailangan. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

