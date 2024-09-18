Eye4Storage and WareInCloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Take Chinese Warehousing Solutions Global

New partnership will enhance customer access to fast-growing warehouse markets worldwide

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move set to redefine global warehousing, Eye4Storage , a leader in digital warehouse platforms, and WareInCloud , China’s leading innovator in warehousing technology, are announcing a transformative strategic partnership. This partnership represents a significant milestone as Eye4Storage will enable WareInCloud to go global, expanding its extensive knowledge of the Chinese warehousing market beyond China’s borders and into key international markets.By combining Eye4Storage’s vast marketplace, which connects businesses to warehousing space across 37 countries, with WareInCloud’s sophisticated warehouse tech solutions, which include more than 10,000 warehouse listings and over 380 million square metres of space, this partnership will enable WareInCloud to scale globally, offering seamless, real-time visibility and operational efficiency on a global stage.“We are proud to bring WareInCloud’s groundbreaking platform to the rest of the world,” said Barry Dekkers, CEO of Eye4Storage. “This partnership is more than just about technology—it’s about expanding horizons and paving the way for WareInCloud to go global, tapping into markets where innovative solutions are in high demand.”Key Highlights of the Partnership:• Global Expansion for WareInCloud: Eye4Storage’s partnership will propel WareInCloud onto the international stage, giving it access to global markets for the first time. This collaboration positions WareInCloud as a key player in the international warehousing landscape, leveraging Eye4Storage’s established presence in 35 countries, to bring their extensive Chinese warehousing listings to new customers around the world.• Game-Changing Innovation: The partnership goes beyond data analytics and IoT; it combines the best of both companies—Eye4Storage’s global marketplace and WareInCloud’s leading-edge technology—to offer solutions that reshape how businesses manage their global warehousing needs.• Real-Time Global Visibility: By integrating IoT and AI-powered analytics, this partnership offers unparalleled real-time visibility into global warehouse availability and performance, making it easier than ever for businesses to find and manage warehouse space anywhere in the world.• Sustainability and Responsibility: The partnership also emphasizes sustainability, with a shared vision to push forward eco-friendly initiatives and make a meaningful impact on the global warehousing industry’s environmental footprint.Kevin Gu, CEO of WareInCloud, remarked: “This is a monumental step for our company. Through our partnership with Eye4Storage, we are expanding beyond China to bring our warehouse listings that cover 95% of China’s regions and pioneering technology to a global audience. This isn’t just about data and visibility—it’s about becoming a global powerhouse in the warehousing industry.”Revolutionizing the Future of Global WarehousingThe first major initiative under this partnership will focus on integrating WareInCloud’s listings platform into Eye4Storage’s global marketplace, providing real-time insights on warehouse availability and operational metrics. This project will lay the foundation for future joint ventures that further drive innovation and expand market reach.Eye4Storage’s established network in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond will allow WareInCloud to showcase its full potential in global markets, connecting customers to cutting-edge warehousing solutions that were previously limited to China. In the coming months, more initiatives will be announced as the companies continue to build on this exciting momentum.________________________________________Eye4Storage is a global leader in digital warehousing, offering a dynamic platform that connects businesses to storage and distribution facilities around the world. With a focus on real-time visibility and customer-driven solutions, Eye4Storage is revolutionizing how companies manage their global warehousing needs. For more information, visit www.eye4storage.com About WareInCloudFounded in 2011, WareInCloud is China’s premier digital warehousing and logistics platform, utilizing AI, 5G, IoT, and advanced data analytics to power the next generation of logistics solutions. As the official warehousing big data platform for the China Association of Warehousing and Distribution, WareInCloud is now poised for global expansion through its partnership with Eye4Storage. Visit www.wareincloud.com for more details.Media Contacts:• Barry DekkersManaging Director, Eye4StorageBarry@eye4storage.com+971 56 885 8810• Jason WuManaging Directoryangtianzhi@50yc.com

