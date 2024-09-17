Following discussions with the board of education and local police departments, the Minister of Education and Child Care has issued an administrative directive for an updated student safety plan in School District No. 61 (Greater Victoria).

This order requires the board of education to develop a proactive, co-ordinated safety plan that will help address safety concerns in the school district and ensure the best prevention approaches and protections are in place for kids. This plan will be developed in collaboration between the board of education and police departments and will include both proactive and reactive responses regarding student safety. The board must have its safety plan to the minister by Nov. 15, 2024.

The safety plan will:

address increased gang activity, safety concerns, crime prevention and crisis response at schools in the school district;

include a commitment to improve the relationship between the board and the police;

establish proactive safety, crime prevention and crisis-response strategies to be used at schools in the district, including student-safety supports needed immediately for the 2024-25 school year;

establish a trauma-informed approach for interactions between students and police officers to foster positive and respectful relationships;

include a protocol for communication and co-ordination between the board and the police;

describe the respective roles and responsibilities of the board and the police in implementing preventative approaches and responses to safety concerns related to students and the school community; and

establish a process for changing the safety plan that includes collaboration with the police and provides for 60 days advance written notice of changes to the minister.

As a key part of the development of the safety plan, the board will detail how it will collaborate with the police, First Nations, individuals, organizations and service providers that relate to supporting the safety and well-being of students at school. This will promote mutual respect, support, integrity, accountability, and the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion within the plan and for the greater school community.

Learn More:

To view the ministerial order implementing the administrative directive, visit: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/mo/mo/m0339_2024