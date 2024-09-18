Program to protect SA newborns from RSV

Release date: 17/09/24

South Australia will protect newborn babies from the impacts of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) for the winter 2025 season, committing to a substantial contribution to the hybrid immunisation program.

The Malinauskas Labor Government will make the monoclonal antibody component of the hybrid program free for unprotected newborns aged up to eight months in their first RSV season; and high-risk children aged up to two years in their second RSV season.

The monoclonal antibody will be available for infants whose mothers did not have the option to be to be vaccinated against RSV, from 1 April 2025 until 30 September 2025. The antibody gives immunity for about five months, sufficient to cover the winter period when RSV infections peak.

This commitment is designed to complement an expected Commonwealth-funded maternal vaccine program, which is currently being considered by the Federal Government following a recommendation to them from the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee. A dual model ensures the vast majority of babies will be able to be protected.

South Australia welcomes the PBAC recommendation of Abrysvo for the prevention of lower respiratory tract illness caused by RSV in infants from birth through 6 months of age by immunisation of pregnant women.

The maternal vaccine results in pregnant women developing high levels of protective antibodies which cross the placenta to the infant. These antibodies protect the infant from day one of life without the need for baby to have an additional needle.

South Australia has high rates of vaccine uptake in our pregnant mums. About 80 per cent of pregnant women currently make sure they are vaccinated against whooping cough, ensuring their babies are also protected in early life against pertussis.

South Australia is working closely with the Commonwealth Government and all other jurisdictions to ensure a consistent approach to protecting newborns is taken across the nation in 2025.

For the 2024 RSV season, South Australia was proactive in securing RSV immunisation doses for 300 newborns, infants and children aged up to two years who were known to be at increased risk of complications from RSV disease.

RSV infection is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small air passages in the lungs) and pneumonia (inflammation of the lung tissue) among infants under one year of age.

During yearly peaks, about 700 RSV cases are reported to SA Health each week.

For more information on RSV go to the SA Health website.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

RSV can be a very dangerous disease for young babies and we want to do all we can to protect our youngest South Australians.

We are committing to ensuring we will have enough supplies of the monoclonal antibody to protect vulnerable newborns and infants.

This will provide extra assurance for parents concerned about the risk associated with RSV, while we work with Canberra on the optimal approach for a national program.

We are doing our bit here in South Australia by committing to a rollout of the monoclonal antibody, but for the best protection, we are looking forward to the Commonwealth announcement about availability of the maternal vaccine which will play a central role in our SA program.

Attributable to SA Department of Health and Wellbeing, Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier

A national vaccination rollout for expectant mothers combined with a monoclonal antibody program for babies will be an effective and preferred approach in preventing RSV infection in infants.

Immunising pregnant mums means they will pass on vital antibodies to their baby for their first RSV season – and also cocoon that little bub so they are less likely to get sick in the first place.

RSV can be a devasting infection in little babies, sometimes requiring prolonged hospitalisation and days of supportive care including high flow oxygen and IV fluids. Little ones take a long time to recover and it can be weeks until the cough finally resolves.