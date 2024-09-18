ASIABNC Signs Underwriting Agreement for KOSDAQ Listing

(LEFT) Hwang Jong-Seo, CEO of ASIABNC, (RIGHT) Seo Yoon-bok, Head of IPO Division, Shinhan Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. ASIABNC successfully completed Rom&n's first pop-up store and special event in Bangkok, Thailand as an overseas distributor. ASIABNC has launched and is operating the hair and body care brand "odiD," which is available at OLIVE YOUNG.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASIABNC , a worldwide distribution company, has chosen Shinhan Investment & Securities as its chief organizer and NH Investment & Securities as co-organizers to facilitate its listing on the KOSDAQ . It signed a listing management contract at the Shinhan Investment & Securities headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul on the 16th.In the first half of this year, K-beauty-related stocks such as Silicon 2 Co. Ltd. have recorded high stock prices. The market's attention is now focused on ASIABNC's initial public offering (IPO), as the company is responsible for cosmetics exports and marketing.Founded in 2016, ASIABNC is a distribution company that exports K-beauty brand products such as ‘rom&nd’, ‘nuse’, ‘s.nature’, and ‘ongredients’ to about 60 countries worldwide. Leveraging various distribution networks and its accumulated global distribution and marketing capabilities, it has achieved stable export performance by targeting not only major Asian countries like Japan, China, and Vietnam but also markets in the Americas and Europe.In particular, ASIABNC is an overseas distributor for the makeup brand ‘rom&nd’ and has maintained a close partnership since the brand's launch. Through active sales and marketing efforts, it has significantly contributed to the growth of ‘rom&nd’ as a global brand by continuously increasing the number of export countries and entry channels.After COVID-19, with the increase in contactless consumption and the expansion of the global e-commerce market, the company quickly adapted by increasing its revenue share through global e-commerce channels such as Amazon, Qoo10, and Tmall.Recently, it has been accelerating its export performance by expanding its global market base and collaborating with both domestic and international high-demand brands such as ‘S.NATURE’, ‘BEAUTY OF JOSEON’, and ‘LG Household & Health Care’.ASIABNC achieved record-breaking performance last year by implementing trendy marketing strategies, including expanding global e-commerce operations, utilizing TikTok marketing, and conducting online and offline promotions optimized for local markets.In 2023, sales were 74.1 billion KRW, marking an 82% increase, with operating profit up by 28% compared to 2022. Sales in the first half of 2024 reached 60 billion KRW (a YoY increase of 103%), already achieving 80% of last year's sales, and the operating profit ratio has continued to exceed 10%. The company is on track to achieve its target sales of 120 billion KRW by maintaining profitability-based growth in the second half of the year.ASIABNC has launched and is operating the hair and body care brand ‘odiD’, available at OLIVE YOUNG , as well as the rice-based food brand 'LALA Cook'. The company’s strategy extends beyond distribution to becoming a global consumer goods company that encompasses the entire K-lifestyle sector.Based on this growth potential, ASIABNC is actively pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) and plans to enhance its competitiveness in the global market through its listing.Hwang Jong-Seo, CEO of ASIABNC, stated, “We have been able to maintain strong growth by increasing brand awareness through global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Shopee, and by building a solid sales network with local partners. Following our subsidiaries in China, the Philippines, and Japan, we will actively pursue the establishment of subsidiaries in the U.S., Hong Kong, and Europe to grow as a leading global K-brand company by enhancing our local sales capabilities.”

