Innovative Research Unveils Potential of Pharmaceutically Processed Mica in Cancer Treatment

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A South Korean research team has found that pharmaceutically processed mica (PMC), a mineral traditionally used in Korean medicine , may help suppress the growth of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells by inducing apoptosis.The study, conducted by Dr. Woo Hee Park, Chief Director , and her research team at Cheon In Ji Korean Medicine Clinic, was published in the SCI-indexed journal Advances in Traditional Medicine.In the study, the researchers observed that PMC suppressed the activity of key cancer-related proteins, CNOT2 and c-Myc, and triggered apoptosis, a form of programmed cell death, in NSCLC cells.PMC was also found to increase the levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) within cancer cells, creating a hostile intracellular environment that made survival difficult for tumor cells.Notably, when PMC was combined with the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin, its anticancer efficacy was significantly enhanced. The researchers noted that this combination therapy may serve as an effective strategy to enhance treatment efficiency.“I wanted to scientifically examine how traditional medicinal ingredients used in Korean medicine affect cancer cells,” said Dr. Woo Hee Park, Chief Director. “This study shows that Korean traditional medicine has the potential to contribute to cancer treatment alongside modern science.”The research offers molecular-level evidence supporting the therapeutic potential of traditional herbal compounds, and suggests new possibilities in integrative cancer treatment. The research team plans to conduct follow-up studies based on the mechanisms identified.Cheon In Ji Korean Medicine Clinic provides treatments for a range of intractable conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and immune-related disorders.

