Pyeongchang Trout Festival Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Expanded Cultural and Experiential Programs

PYEONGCHANG , SOUTH KOREA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pyeongchang Trout Festival , South Korea’s premier winter festival , is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an enhanced array of cultural programs and hands-on experiences. The 32-day event began on January 9 and runs through February 9 along the Odaecheon Stream in Jinbu-myeon, Pyeongchang County, Gangwon Province.Under the slogan “Pyeongchang, the Land of Trout That Makes Winter More Fun,” this year’s edition has evolved beyond traditional trout fishing to become a comprehensive winter destination, offering exhibitions, winter sports, themed relaxation zones, and interactive cultural events.The festival traces its roots back to 2006, when local residents launched the event as a grassroots initiative to revive their community after severe flooding. After a successful debut in 2007, it has grown into one of Korea’s most recognized community-led winter festivals.Fishing remains the centerpiece of the festival, with visitors enjoying a variety of activities including ice fishing, tent fishing , indoor fishing, and the festival’s iconic bare-handed trout-catching event. Tent fishing—limited to 250 two-person tents—continues to draw families and couples looking for a more private experience.Participants who catch a rare “golden trout” are awarded a commemorative half don of pure gold. Free fishing classes are also offered for beginners, with professional angler Choi Woon-jung on-site to provide hands-on instruction and tips.The bare-handed trout-catching event, featuring participants in shorts and T-shirts chasing trout in icy water, remains a crowd favorite. Indoor fishing, newly opened to adults this year, ensures all participants can catch at least one trout.Beyond fishing, the festival offers an array of winter recreational activities, including a 100-meter sled run with a ski lift, snow rafting powered by snowmobiles, amphibious ARGO rides, and newly added spinning sleds. Traditional sleds, ice bikes, and ice carts are also available on the frozen river, providing family-friendly fun for all ages.In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the festival features a special exhibition titled “An Epic of Hope Written on Ice,” which highlights the event’s evolution over the past two decades. From January 19 to 25, a collaborative event with Pokémon GO—“Pikachu’s Four Seasons Adventure: A Snowy Winter Outing”—will offer a limited-time research challenge that allows players to catch exclusive Pokémon, drawing interest from fans worldwide.Visitors seeking relaxation can unwind in newly added rest zones, including a Korean angelica–infused herbal foot bath and a cozy, traditional-style K-jjimjilbang (Korean sauna hut). A live radio booth broadcasts across the venue, allowing guests to share stories and song requests in real time.Visitors can enjoy freshly caught trout on-site, either as sashimi or grilled. The festival’s food village offers cleaning services and a wide variety of trout-based dishes, such as trout cutlets and trout rice bowls, catering to diverse tastes.“This festival has grown into a true winter tourism platform that has evolved alongside the local community,” said Jang Moon-hyuk, Chairperson of the Pyeongchang Trout Festival Committee. “In our 20th year, we are proud to present an even more inclusive and engaging experience for visitors of all ages.”More information about the festival, including program details and ticket reservations, is available on the official website at https://festival700.or.kr

