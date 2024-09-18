St. Albans Barracks/ LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE





CASE#: 24A2006683

TROOPER: Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993









DATE/TIME: 09/17/2024 at approximately 1725 hours

LOCATION: Farrar St by Troy St, Richford VT

VIOLATIONS: Leaving the scene of an accident









ACCUSED: Charles Williams

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On September 17th, 2024 at 1725 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash in the location of Farrar St by Troy St in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that Charles Williams (55) had backed into a parked vehicle multiple times causing property damage and fled the scene.





Williams was later located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/22/24 for the above offense.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 10/22/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION:NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: N







