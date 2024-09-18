St. Albans Barracks/ LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2006683
TROOPER: Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/17/2024 at approximately 1725 hours
LOCATION: Farrar St by Troy St, Richford VT
VIOLATIONS: Leaving the scene of an accident
ACCUSED: Charles Williams
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 17th, 2024 at 1725 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash in the location of Farrar St by Troy St in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that Charles Williams (55) had backed into a parked vehicle multiple times causing property damage and fled the scene.
Williams was later located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/22/24 for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 10/22/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION:NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: N
