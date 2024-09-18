Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ LSA

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 


NEWS RELEASE 


CASE#: 24A2006683 

TROOPER:  Charlotte Hartman                              

STATION: St Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 



DATE/TIME: 09/17/2024 at approximately 1725 hours

LOCATION: Farrar St by Troy St, Richford VT

VIOLATIONS: Leaving the scene of an accident



ACCUSED: Charles Williams                                                                         

AGE: 55 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT 



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 


On September 17th, 2024 at 1725 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash in the location of Farrar St by Troy St in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that Charles Williams (55) had backed into a parked vehicle multiple times causing property damage and fled the scene. 


Williams was later located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/22/24 for the above offense. 


COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE: 10/22/2024 at 0830 hours                      

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION:NA              

BAIL: NA 

MUG SHOT: N 



