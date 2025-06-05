Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,794 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4004001

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                              

STATION: Rutland Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101


DATE/TIME: 06/04/2025 at 1733 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22A, West Haven

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed


ACCUSED: Everett Holt                                              

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on VT Route 22A, in the Town of West Haven. A vehicle was observed traveling 85mph in a posted 50mph zone and a traffic stop was conducted. The operator was identified as Everett Holt (62). Holt was arrested without incident and transported to Castleton Police Department for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 07/28/25 at 1000 hours and a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the offense of Title 23, Section 1081(b) – Basic Rule.


 


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2025 at 1000 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Crash Reconstruction Team

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, VT

Barracks – 802-773-9101

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Excessive Speed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more