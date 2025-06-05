Rutland Barracks / Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 25B4004001
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/04/2025 at 1733 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22A, West Haven
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Everett Holt
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on VT Route 22A, in the Town of West Haven. A vehicle was observed traveling 85mph in a posted 50mph zone and a traffic stop was conducted. The operator was identified as Everett Holt (62). Holt was arrested without incident and transported to Castleton Police Department for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 07/28/25 at 1000 hours and a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the offense of Title 23, Section 1081(b) – Basic Rule.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
