Rutland Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4004001

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101





DATE/TIME: 06/04/2025 at 1733 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22A, West Haven

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed





ACCUSED: Everett Holt

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on VT Route 22A, in the Town of West Haven. A vehicle was observed traveling 85mph in a posted 50mph zone and a traffic stop was conducted. The operator was identified as Everett Holt (62). Holt was arrested without incident and transported to Castleton Police Department for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 07/28/25 at 1000 hours and a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the offense of Title 23, Section 1081(b) – Basic Rule.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.