Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl Trafficking, Transportation of Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention, False Info to Police Officer

VSP News Release – Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  25H2000348         

STATION:  Headquarters – Vermont Drug Task Force                   

CONTACT#:  802-244-8727

 

DATE/TIME:  5-15-25 at 1605 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  1270 US-5, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION(S): 

  1. Fentanyl – Trafficking 70+mg
  2. Transportation of Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention
  3. False Information to Police Officer

 

ACCUSED:  Lisa Akey                           

AGE:  41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/15/25, at approximately 0944 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police arrested Lisa Akey (41) at her residence in Bradford, Vermont, in connection to the suspicious disappearance of 43-year-old Corey Crooker earlier this year. Akey was subsequently transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex located at 1270 US-5, St. Johnsbury, VT, pending an arraignment in Orange County Superior Court.

 

During the intake process at the detention facility, Correctional Officers located contraband on Akey’s person. The substance in Akey’s possession was later determined to be fentanyl. Akey was issued an additional citation, ordering her to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 7/14/25 at 0830 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7-14-25 at 0830 hours

COURT:  Caledonia 

LODGED:  Yes

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

