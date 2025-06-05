Royalton Barracks/Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2002827
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025 between 1930 to 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Granville, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Mark S. Balch
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
VICTIM: Sonni Martindale
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received a report of a shooting incident that occurred in early April 2025, on VT RT 100, in the town of Granville, Addison County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Mark Balch, aged 34, discharged his firearms recklessly on multiple occasions, with one shot striking the front fender of Martindale’s moving vehicle. Martindale was uninjured in the incident. Balch was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on June 9, 2025, at 12:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2025, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East
Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802) 234-9933
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)
