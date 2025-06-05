Royalton Barracks/Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Reckless Endangerment



STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B2002827 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang STATION: Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: 802-234-9933 DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025 between 1930 to 2000 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Granville, VT VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief ACCUSED: Mark S. Balch AGE: 34 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT VICTIM: Sonni Martindale AGE: 50 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received a report of a shooting incident that occurred in early April 2025, on VT RT 100, in the town of Granville, Addison County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Mark Balch, aged 34, discharged his firearms recklessly on multiple occasions, with one shot striking the front fender of Martindale’s moving vehicle. Martindale was uninjured in the incident. Balch was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on June 9, 2025, at 12:30 hours. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2025, at 1230 hours COURT: Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Yes Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks 2011 VT RT 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802) 234-9933 (802) 722-4690 (FAX) Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov

