Royalton Barracks/Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Reckless Endangerment

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2002827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025 between 1930 to 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Granville, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Mark S. Balch                                                

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

 

VICTIM: Sonni Martindale

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received a report of a shooting incident that occurred in early April 2025, on VT RT 100, in the town of Granville, Addison County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Mark Balch, aged 34, discharged his firearms recklessly on multiple occasions, with one shot striking the front fender of Martindale’s moving vehicle. Martindale was uninjured in the incident.  Balch was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on June 9, 2025, at 12:30 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2025, at 1230 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov

