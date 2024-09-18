Update - St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2006570

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed and Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 9/14/24 @ 0228 hours

STREET: Highgate Rd

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shelby Adams-Cherrier

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time The Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks was notified via Apple Crash Detection of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Highgate Rd near Bushey Road in Swanton, VT. Missisquoi Valley Rescue and the Swanton Fire Department also responded to the scene. Upon responder arrival, a single vehicle was found at a position of rest off the roadway into trees. The operator was found to be deceased on scene.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation and anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crash, is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.