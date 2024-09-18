Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,354 in the last 365 days.

Update - St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A2006570                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed and Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 9/14/24 @ 0228 hours

STREET: Highgate Rd

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shelby Adams-Cherrier

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time The Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks was notified via Apple Crash Detection of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Highgate Rd near Bushey Road in Swanton, VT. Missisquoi Valley Rescue and the Swanton Fire Department also responded to the scene. Upon responder arrival, a single vehicle was found at a position of rest off the roadway into trees. The operator was found to be deceased on scene.

 

The cause of this crash remains under investigation and anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crash, is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Update - St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more