Update - St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2006570
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed and Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 9/14/24 @ 0228 hours
STREET: Highgate Rd
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shelby Adams-Cherrier
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time The Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks was notified via Apple Crash Detection of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Highgate Rd near Bushey Road in Swanton, VT. Missisquoi Valley Rescue and the Swanton Fire Department also responded to the scene. Upon responder arrival, a single vehicle was found at a position of rest off the roadway into trees. The operator was found to be deceased on scene.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation and anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crash, is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
