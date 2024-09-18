Rony Jabour Shocks the Safety World with Personal Revelation

Rony Jabour

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the National Safety Conference, Rony Jabour, one of the leading advocates for workplace safety among Latino workers, delivered an emotional speech that left the audience of safety professionals in deep reflection. For the first time, Jabour shared the heartbreaking story of his father’s death in a workplace accident when he was only six years old.“My father was just 33 when he died on the job, leaving behind my mother and four children,” Jabour said, pausing to collect his emotions. “This isn't just a statistic to me; this is my life.” His father’s death forced young Rony to work to support his family, a memory that drives his mission to protect workers from preventable injuries and fatalities.The National Safety Conference is the world’s largest safety event, with more than 15,000 professionals gathering to address the latest advancements in worker protection. Yet, Jabour’s deeply personal account reframed safety as more than a set of regulations, but as an issue of human dignity and family survival.For Jabour, the issue is especially urgent among Latino workers, who face significantly higher rates of occupational injuries. Many, he pointed out, are undertrained and underprotected. His work aims to fill this gap, ensuring that every worker understands the safety measures that could save their lives.“Every day I wake up thinking of my father and the families that still face this same loss. My greatest wish is that no other child has to go through what I went through,” Jabour said.Jabour’s story brought the human cost of unsafe working conditions to the forefront of the global safety conversation, urging action and change.

