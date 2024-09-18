Germany Awards Contract to Quantum Brilliance and ParityQC to Build World’s First Mobile Quantum Computer by 2027

Germany’s Cyber Agency awards three contracts for €35 million project; miniaturization considered critical to achieving near-term quantum computing utility

HALLE, GERMANY, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Brilliance , the leading developer of miniaturized, room-temperature quantum computing products and solutions, and ParityQC , the world’s only quantum architecture company, today announced they have jointly been awarded a contract by Agentur für Innovation in der Cybersicherheit GmbH “Innovation in Cybersecurity“ to develop the world’s first mobile quantum computer by 2027.The QB/ParityQC strategic partnership was one of three bids selected for the €35 million project, the largest research amount ever awarded by Cyberagentur. The project’s goal is to make a mobile quantum computer for use in defense, security and civilian applications and is designed to keep Germany at the forefront of technological innovation.Quantum Brilliance and ParityQC were selected for the unique expertise that each company offers through their collaborative strategic partnership. Quantum Brilliance focuses on miniaturization, producing smaller quantum chips that operate at room temperature using nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers in synthetic diamonds as qubits. Its core technologies include precise qubit positioning and electrical readout, enabling compatibility with traditional semiconductors. ParityQC, on the other hand, is developing a quantum architecture and operating system for highly scalable NV-center quantum computers. Both approaches are essential in achieving a mobile quantum computer.“We’re excited to work with our partners at ParityQC and we thank the Cyberagentur for its commitment to innovation,” said Mark Luo, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Brilliance. “The potential of a quantum mobile computer is enormous for defense and cybersecurity in Germany and allied nations, and we believe our technology is the perfect fit for fulfilling the goals of this project.”“We believe that the partnership with Quantum Brilliance puts us on a path to developing the world’s first mobile quantum computer,” said ParityQC Co-CEOs Wolfgang Lechner and Magdalena Hauser. “ParityQC’s architecture offers advantages that will be critical to mobile development, such as the ability to process larger algorithms faster, and at a reduced error rate.”The benefits of a mobile quantum computer include being able to perform highly complex simulations at quantum speeds deployed directly in the field instead of in data centers or via cloud access, allowing for secure and reliable computing power in remote environments. In defence and national security scenarios, a mobile quantum computer could optimize troop movements, analyze battlefield scenarios, and simulate chemical or biological agents in real time.“Mobile quantum technology will enable powerful computations in environments not possible with classical computers,” said Mark Mattingley-Scott, Chief Revenue Officer and EMEA General Manager for Quantum Brilliance. “The technology will not only enhance defense and cybersecurity but will eventually benefit applications in scientific research, supply chain management, finance and more.”Cyberagentur is hosting an onsite event today to showcase the winning bids. Representatives from Quantum Brilliance, ParityQC, and the other winners will highlight their research and unique development approaches.About ParityQC:Austria-headquartered ParityQC is the world’s only quantum architecture company. The company develops blueprints and an operating system for highly scalable quantum computers, with applications ranging from solving optimization problems on NISQ devices to general-purpose, error-corrected quantum computing.The ParityQC Architecture introduces a paradigm shift in the design and creation of quantum computers that are powerful, scalable and flexible. ParityQC’s operating system, ParityOS, provides access to all the advantages of our architecture via the cloud. Its co-development approach to hardware and software results in quantum chips and algorithms that fit together perfectly.About Quantum Brilliance:Founded in 2019, Quantum Brilliance is a venture-backed Australian-German quantum computing hardware company providing diamond quantum accelerators supported by a full stack of software and application tools. Quantum Brilliance’s vision to enable mass deployment of quantum accelerators will propel industries to harness edge computing applications and next-generation supercomputers. Quantum Brilliance’s international partnerships extend into North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, working with governments, supercomputing centers, research organizations and industry leaders.

