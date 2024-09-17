Governor Abbott Names Bedolla To Texas Violent Gang Task Force

TEXAS, September 17 - September 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Victor Bedolla, Jr. to the Texas Violent Gang Task Force for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Task Force forms strategic partnerships among local, state, and federal criminal justice, juvenile justice, and correctional agencies to better enable those agencies to take a proactive stance towards tracking gang activity and the growth and spread of gangs statewide.

Victor Bedolla, Jr. of Houston is the gang specialist for Harris County Juvenile Probation Department. Bedolla received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston-Downtown.