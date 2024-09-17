Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Texas Medical Board District One Review Committee

TEXAS, September 17 - September 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Laurel Simmons to the Texas Medical Board District One Review Committee for a term set to expire on January 15, 2028. Additionally, the Governor appointed Rajesh Shenava, M.D. and Mark Hobson and reappointed David Davila, D.O. for terms set to expire on January 15, 2030.

Laurel Simmons of Houston is a clinical assistant professor at the University of Houston Law Center. Simmons previously worked as an attorney with WimerHale, clerked for the Chief Judge on the Northern District of Georgia, and served as a Special United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Additionally, she served on multiple nonprofit boards. Simmons received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Wake Forest University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Stanford Law School.

Rajesh Shenava, M.D. of Houston is a nephrologist, who has been in private practice since 2010, and is a member of the American Society of Nephrology. Following his training at Tulane University, Shenava previously served as a faculty member at the Louisiana State School of Medicine. Shenava received a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Mangalore University Kasturba Medical College, and a Doctor of Medicine from Kuvempu University J.J.M. Medical College.

Mark Hobson of Houston is retired and has more than 46 years of experience in the furniture industry. He is an advisory board member of the Neuhaus Education Center and a volunteer for the Christian Community Service Center. Additionally, he is the former president of the Royden Oaks Association Of Property Owners and a former member of the board of directors for the Briar Club. Hobson received a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.

David Davila, D.O. of Cypress is a cosmetic surgeon at Houston Cosmetic Surgery Center. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, Texas Osteopathic Medical Association, American Medical Association, Texas Medical Association, American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgeons, and Harris County Medical Society. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Review Committee for over twelve years. Davila received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Baylor University and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the University of North Texas Health Science Center.