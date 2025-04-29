Governor Abbott Promotes Bail Reform At Texas Border Sheriff’s Coalition Conference

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today emphasized the need to fix Texas’ deadly and broken bail system and highlighted the continued state and local partnership to secure the border during the Texas Border Sheriff’s Coalition’s 20th Annual Spring meeting in Austin.



"Sheriffs have been the brave law enforcement officers tasked with keeping their communities safe and secure," said Governor Abbott. "From traffic stops to protecting neighborhoods to securing our border, you help Texans each and every day. It is time to get to work to tackle the deadly and broken bail system we face in Texas. Too many judges grant repeat offenders two, three, and 16 chances that they do not deserve. A problem that you must deal with as sheriffs. Whether it's helping secure the border, patrolling the streets, or dealing with career criminals, sheriffs are the unsung heroes of law enforcement.”



During his remarks, Governor Abbott thanked Texas sheriffs for their dedication to ensure the safety of Texans and defend the state from the former Biden Administration’s border crisis. The Governor also noted the role that border sheriffs continue to play in Operation Lone Star, including helping seize enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Canada, and Mexico combined. Additionally, Governor Abbott highlighted efforts to arrest thousands of dangerous criminals, including drug cartel members, human smugglers, and even criminals who murdered law enforcement officers.