Governor Abbott Activates Additional State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather Threat

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state emergency response resources ahead of increased threats of severe weather and flash flooding expected to impact the state through the week.

"Texans should prepare for severe weather across North, Central, East, and West Texas throughout the week,” said Governor Abbott. “With the potential for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding, Texans are encouraged to regularly monitor weather conditions, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and have an emergency plan to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Texas stands ready to support local officials and first responders across the state as they protect their fellow Texans this week.”

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms bringing threats of large hail, damaging winds, possible tornadoes, and heavy rainfall causing flash flooding will move across the state through the week. Impacts are expected to continue across West Texas before shifting to portions of North, Central, and East Texas. Texans are urged to monitor local forecast information.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources remain available to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads, Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Teams

The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Personnel monitoring road conditions

Saw Crews to assist with clearing of roadways

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Monitoring of the state's natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and prepare an emergency supply kit. Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, locate flood and severe weather safety information at TexasReady.gov, access flood information at TexasFlood.org, and find general preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.