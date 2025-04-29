Governor Abbott Condemns City Of San Marcos Antisemitic Resolution

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to the City of San Marcos condemning its proposed antisemitic resolution openly flouting Texas state law.



"Israel is a stalwart ally of the United States and a friend to Texas," reads the letter. "I have repeatedly made clear that Texas will not tolerate antisemitism. Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies. Over a year ago, following Hamas’s cowardly attack and campus disruptions openly celebrating terrorism, I issued an executive order addressing antisemitism in higher education. I have proudly signed legislation prohibiting government entities from supporting efforts to boycott, divest from, and sanction Israel. That remains the law here."



In the letter, Governor Abbott noted that San Marcos is required to certify that it will comply with all state laws when it enters into grant agreements with his office, including laws prohibiting government support for boycotts of Israel, and that the Governor's Office is currently reviewing active grants to determine whether the City has breached terms. If the City adopts the antisemitic resolution, the Office of the Governor will immediately terminate all active grants not in compliance with state law.



Governor Abbott has taken significant action to bolster security and combat antisemitism across Texas amid acts of war against the State of Israel and innocent civilians by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, including:

• Distributing over $4 million in grant funding to 31 Jewish organizations that will support security enhancements

• Directing the Texas Department of Public Safety to coordinate with local partners and federal intelligence agencies on heightened public safety measures across the state

• Issuing an Executive Order directing all Texas state agencies to refrain from purchasing goods produced in or exported from the Gaza Strip and from any organization or state actor with ties to Hamas

• Ordering Texas flags lowered to half-staff in honor of lives lost amid act of war in Israel

• Bolstering education resources to increase awareness and understanding of the Israel-Hamas war for Texas students



Read the Governor's letter to the Mayor of the City of San Marcos.

