Logic20/20 ranks seventh in Fortune and Great Place To Work's 2024 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place To Workand Fortune magazine have selected Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ List . This is Logic20/20’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at seventh place in the small and medium category. Earning a spot signifies that Logic20/20 is one of the best companies to work for in the country.The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 157,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the consulting and professional services industry.“This latest honor makes three Fortune recognitions for Logic20/20 in 2024 — alongside Best Medium Workplace and Best Workplace for Millennials — demonstrating the contributions, dedication, and innovation-focused mindset of our entire team,” said Will Schmidt, General Manager for the Consulting Practice at Logic20/20. “Delivering innovative solutions for our partners starts with our ‘Logicians’ being empowered and supported. While it’s spectacular to be recognized on three Fortune lists, it’s even sweeter knowing that our placement is based on votes from the ‘Logicians’ who I’m grateful to work with every day.”The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier."Fortune magazine recognizing Logic20/20 across various categories this year — Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services, Best Medium Workplace, and Best Workplace for Millennials — is something we’re proud of as we continue driving toward excellence, focusing on our teams, and investing in long-term success for employees and partners alike,” said Christian O’Meara, CEO of Logic20/20. “At Logic20/20, we believe in building a workplace that fosters innovation and empowers our talent. These acknowledgements showcase our commitment to creating an environment where the next generation of business leaders can thrive. It’s a testament to our people-centric culture that our team is dedicated to improving the status quo and cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the communities we serve."“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”Logic20/20 was previously recognized this year as both a Best Medium Workplace and Best Workplace for Millennials by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work"These lists are powerful endorsements of our unique company culture,” said O’Meara. “Our leaders create an environment fueled by fresh ideas and cutting-edge solutions that benefit our clients and propel our business forward."To explore career opportunities at Logic20/20, please visit https://logic2020.com/careers/ About Logic20/20Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, Grid Operations, and Strategy and Operations. We are an eight-time “Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services ListGreat Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential employee surveys, representing the experience of more than 8.2 million workers in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 157,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the consulting and professional services industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here. About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.About FortuneFortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

