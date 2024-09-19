Basketball Phenom Mikey Williams Launches Experiential Crypto Token ($CFDL) to Drive Awareness and Mass Engagement

Mikey "Confidential" Williams ready to ball out at UCF and launch his career Confidential $CFDL Logo for @Mikey Williams #BasketballPhenom #Influencer Coin Theaters Logo Crypto Token: $CRE8

UCF Basketball star, Mikey Williams, co-ventures with Coin Theaters to build his brand narrative and set examples for influencers, athletes, and personalities

N.I.L., sponsorships, and influencing can be gone like that. An injury or life changing event; bye-bye. My $CFDL crypto token will show others how to build their brand and create lifetime security.” — Mikey Williams, Basketball Prodigy aka Confidential

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basketball phenomenon Mikey Williams and Coin Theaters , Inc. announce a co-venture in launching Williams' Confidential, $CFDL, Experiential Crypto Token.Williams is entering the Web3, crypto and experiential marketing realm in order to build his brand, recapture the narrative surrounding his image, and expand his role as a community minded social media influencer as a role model to young athletes and individuals long after his basketball playing days are over.The Confidential $CFDL token is available for trade on the Ethereum Network and exclusive content Williams creates will be available on the Coin Theaters platform slated to launch in November of this year. Williams' goal is to build a structural relationship with his fans as well as pioneer brand creation in the merging world of crypto and entertainment content.The platform and Williams' token will eliminate barriers of separation between influencers, athletes, role models and their loyal audience. Williams plans to provide exclusive content, engagement, and memorabilia accessible only to those holding his $CFDL token or access exclusive content via the Coin Theaters Experiential Token, $CRE8, with a compelling revenue share model that assures financial stability as well as has the potential to create generational wealth.In a recent interview, Williams shared, "N.I.L., sponsorships, and content creator money is great, but it has a shelf life. My focus is to lead the UCF Knights into a deep run in the tournament, with a goal to win the national championship. After that, it's been my dream to play in the NBA and have my name mentioned along with many of the game's current stars and those in the past I've been blessed to get to know. But life can get in the way. We're human, we make mistakes, injuries can happen, and all sorts of things can disrupt years of hard work, dedication and sacrifice myself and countless others make to make our dreams real." Williams continues, "I have my goal and have a massive following for a person my age. I love music, I love sports, and I love my fans; especially those who stick by my side no matter what. Social media platforms are great, and the money can be pretty lucrative, but it can all go away in an instant. Personal experience taught me that.""When Coin Theaters spoke with us, my handlers and I saw an opportunity to allow me to provide for my family, my loved ones and serve my community even when I'm no longer playing basketball. I can control my brand. More importantly, I can control my destiny and steer my path to accomplish all the goals and dreams I've set for myself by being an excellent role model in my community, serving my faith, pursuing my passions and being the best person God intends me to be. Whether it be on the basketball court; or life in general. The Confidential Token will allow me to accomplish this and eliminate the middle man between me and those I want to serve as a role model and more."Mikey Williams is used to the spotlight. His talent, hard work, and natural abilities have people referring to him as a sure-fire lottery pick in the NBA draft. First things first. Mikey is considered an integral piece of the University of Central Florida's men's basketball team which many in basketball circles claim can be a disruptive force in this year's season.He's been a household name since his early teens. On social media, Mikey has over three million followers on Instagram, his highlight reels on YouTube have millions of views, and he plays a featured role inspiring countless young people who desire to create themselves as an influencer or a brand where they can call their own shots.Jason Rindahl, Chief Strategy Officer at Coin Theaters, Inc. summed up the alliance with Williams. "Our leadership team consists of many basketball fans. You can imagine how thrilled we are to add Mikey's Confidential into our stable of experiential tokens as well as adding exclusive content to our platform made available to only his fans. He'll also be our ambassador in showing young people how to do it right.Research suggests over half of young people under 25 want to serve in some capacity as an influencer. The few who do make it to this level, however, are quick to realize they can be deplatformed or basically find themselves working for the platforms they use to build their brand. They do all the work, the platforms make most of the money. Social Media Influencers are forecasted to earn $24 Billion in 2024, but we haven't yet begun to realize the potential of the convergence between crypto, Web3, and integrated content platforms like Coin Theaters will create.Between the crypto tokens we create, combined with our platforms, emerging icons like Mikey can truly control their brand and directly reap the benefits of all their hard work. The token and content allow them to make money in perpetuity and potentially create generational wealth. Coin Theaters and our combined strategies with individuals and organizations will create a disruptive business model in today's wild west of Web3.0 and decentralized finance. The future is now. Coin Theaters, along with pioneers like Mikey, will make Coin Theaters that future today."Fans and basketball enthusiasts can follow Mikey Williams on Instagram @therealmw1.Mission behind Coin Theaters: Our mission is to revolutionize crowdfunding by integrating blockchain technology, digital currencies, Web 3.0, and streaming services. We have developed a state-of-the-art platform for everyone who wants to participate in the latest media trends while embracing the future of media creators, ensuing the absence of censorship, and protecting the privacy of all participants. By prioritizing innovation, privacy, and community engagement, we strive to provide a platform where creativity and technology thrive together. We give the influence back to influencers.

Legal Disclaimer:

