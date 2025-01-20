$PROGA Crypto Token Launching to Fund Progressive Voices and Defend Democratic Principles

$PROGA Crypto Token Logo Image of the U.S. Constitution laying on a U.S. flag

$PROGA token launches January 20, 2025, to fund progressive media, influencers, and groups committed to equality and democratic values.

Our mission is peaceful yet resolute. We aim to counteract the narratives of hate, divisiveness, distortions of truth, and marginalization propagated by well-funded right-wing outlets.” — PROGA Spokesperson

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A collective of everyday Americans dedicated to progressive causes and the foundational democratic principles envisioned by the Founding Fathers announces the launch of the $PROGA cryptocurrency token. The official launch is scheduled for January 20, 2025, at 12:00 PM EDT, coinciding with the inauguration of the 47th President.$PROGA is designed to provide financial support to notable progressive podcasters, influencers, and advocates. Additionally, it will fund political action groups that, while not strictly progressive, are committed to upholding democracy and recognize the authoritarian threats posed by movements such as MAGA and initiatives like Project 2025.The tokenomics of $PROGA include a transaction tax mechanism, ensuring that a portion of every transaction perpetually funds the progressive voices and organizations it supports. This structure reflects the commitment of its creators to counteract the dominance of right-wing media narratives, which are often backed by secretive organizations and billionaire interests.Decentralized Finance (DeFi) attributes of crypto have been corralled by Libertarian and Right Wing supporters and media outlets, yet research indicates nearly half of all crypto buyers identify as Progressive or Left leaning."Our mission is peaceful yet resolute," said a spokesperson for the $PROGA collective. "We aim to counteract the narratives of hate, divisiveness, distortions of truth, and marginalization propagated by well-funded right-wing outlets. By leveraging decentralized finance, we empower individuals to support progressive causes and uphold the democratic ideals upon which our nation was founded."For more information about $PROGA and its mission to empower progressive voices through continual financing in perpetuity via decentralized finance, please visit progawave.com.About $PROGA$PROGA is a cryptocurrency token developed by a grassroots collective of progressive advocates. It is dedicated to funding and supporting progressive media, influencers, and political action groups committed to defending democracy and promoting equality. Through its unique tokenomics, $PROGA ensures continuous financial backing for those groups it champions.Media Contact:Progressives of AmericaEmail: contact@progawave.comWebsite: https://progawave.com

$PROGA Token Teaser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.