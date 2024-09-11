Michigan Cannabis Advocacy Non-Profit Launches Crypto Token $Weedsters To Support Lobbying Efforts

Michigan Weedsters Logo $Weedsters Michigan Weedsters Group at the Michigan State Capital $Weedsters Coin Theaters Logo Crypto Token: $CRE8

Michigan Weedsters, a 501(c)(4) Lobbying and Advocacy group, is launching a crypto token to support patients, caregivers, and lobby for sensible legislation

75% of all Americans live in a state with legal cannabis, yet we still need to protect people, patients and caregivers from illogical laws. $Weedsters is an extension of our mission” — Amie Carter, Advocate and Co-Founder of Michigan Weedsters

BURTON, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Weedsters , a 501(c)(4) cannabis advocacy and lobbying arm, is co-venturing with Coin Theaters , LLC, an emerging Web3 fundraising and content delivery platform, have launched the $Weedsters crypto token to assist Michigan Weedsters in helping craft legislation and rules at state and municipal levels protecting consumers, patients and caregivers."When we say we need to protect the plant, we actually mean we need to protect the rights of all citizens as well as their inherent rights to use, grow and provide essential community services in support of using cannabis for medicinal, therapeutic and responsible adult use." Rick Anstiss, Co-Founder Michigan Weedsters, Grower, Activist and author of the book "Courage in Cannabis." Anstiss continues, "Legislators can only do so much. Some of the rules they craft actually detract from the goal of providing safe access to cannabis as a personal choice and even promote more black-market activity from the very legislation they pass. We support sensible laws for all parties; especially caregivers who have been pushed out from actively participating in providing quality, lab tested, products to people of all ages and all stages of health."Michigan Weedsters is launching the $Weedster crypto token to enhance and expand their lobbying and activist activities within Michigan and eventually into other states needing lobbying and advocacy efforts to ensure sensible legislation and protection for not only cannabis businesses, caregivers, and cannabis enthusiasts, but also communities at large.The group will leverage its participation in the world of Crypto, Web3, and DeFi as a powerful tool to engage likeminded consumers as well as fellow advocates in order promote necessary legislation, and create mass engagement with its target audience. Specific efforts will focus on allowing caregivers and micro grows full participation within a state's cannabis economy where many laws enacted only support large, corporate cannabis interests.Studies indicate a high percentage of cannabis consumers and businesses also participate in the world of crypto plus leverage Web3 functionality to promote their personal as well as business initiatives. Black market cannabis dealers frequently used crypto currencies like BitCoin to transact business across state lines given the lack of transactional transparency.Today however, the merging of Web3 marketing and messaging with the transactional element of regulated crypto will usher in a wave of legal cannabis businesses, advocates and lobbyists to reach a significantly wider audience. Web3 tools and platforms will create immersive structural relationships necessary to enact laws and policies that make sense and lessen the burden upon law enforcement.In addition, a special emphasis by Michigan Weedsters will be placed upon serving children with autism, severe neurological issues as well as the elderly seeking relief from a wide array of ailments common to the aging process. "We seek states to allow consumers of all ages safe access to natural medicine and therapies without onerous limitations imposed by agencies and districts fearful of losing funding or violating ordinances. We view many forms of cannabis as mother nature's alternative to the medicine chest.It's a fundamental right of these people to care for themselves and their family members in a safe and responsible manner. This is something I know from first hand experience." Amie Carter, co-Founder of Michigan Weedsters, author of the proposed Jaden's Law legislation in Michigan and co-Author of "Courage in Cannabis." "Advocacy isn't easy, nor is it inexpensive. We're not professional lobbyists, but rather a collective of passionate people with servant's hearts who see the power of this plant. It saved my son and my family.""We're thrilled to be working with Coin Theaters," said Carter. "They not only helped us launch our token, but will also give us a massive platform in which we can expose countless people throughout the nation and the world to give those of us seeking to make a positive impact in the lives of millions of people a powerful voice to share our vision and win over those who craft these rules. We're your friends and your neighbors. We're not high-powered lobbyists or expensive, polished organizations representing corporate cannabis companies only seeking to make a profit without really getting to know the communities in which they operate. Coin Theaters' platform and our $Weedsters token will create a level playing field to give the little guy an equal voice."Jason Rindahl, co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Coin Theaters added, "We see the massive intersection between cannabis and crypto users. We know that in order to participate and compete in the new digital frontier that is Crypto, Web3 and DeFi, companies need support in being able to distribute their message, but also monetize their brand as well as the content they create. Coin Theaters will do exactly that and give power back to content companies, brands and non-profits like Michigan Weedsters. We're thrilled to be their co-venture partners and provide them with essential tools they can leverage in order to have their voices heard, fund their efforts, and do good."Michigan Weedsters is a 501(c)(4) Association of Advocacy created by Michigan Residents who have pledged to be involved in protecting and innovating the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act. Our Mission is to create an alliance between Michigan businesses and the Patients & Caregivers to stand up against bad corporations, Municipal Ordinance Changes, Medical Marijuana Policy Reform, and ensure our freedoms are not infringed upon. Our top priority is to support and help drive traffic to Michigan owned businesses that support our right to grow at home and the patient and caregiver program.Michigan Weedsters' token, $Weedsters, can be acquired using Base ETH on a wide array of crypto trading platforms such as Uniswap.

