MPD Seeking Suspects and Vehicle in Theft (From Auto)

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspects and vehicle involved in a theft (from auto) in Northeast.

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and approached a work van in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northeast. The suspects forcibly entered the van and took construction tools then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle is a dark Infiniti sedan and was last seen bearing a Maryland Temporary Tag of T1956045.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24143730