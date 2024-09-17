Gold Star Families Day - Partners Toolkit

Gold Star Families Day - TOOLKIT

Definition of a gold star family according to www.AmericaGoldStarFamilies.org:

Gold Star Family… a designation no one aspires to.

The Gold Star family is one that has experienced a loss of a loved one–an immediate family member – who died as the result of active-duty military service. Those who die in service to their country leave behind parents, siblings, spouses, children and extended families. These are recognized as Gold Star families. The title is meant to honor the service member’s ultimate sacrifice while acknowledging their family’s loss, grief, and continued healing.

According to a 2019 Military Times article, since 9/11, more than 16,000 troops have died in non-combat circumstances and more than 7,000 died in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars alone. There are also thousands of living Gold Star Family members who lost loved ones in both World Wars, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and other conflicts

GOLD STAR FAMILIES OF WASHINGTON - Mission Statement: Provide unwavering support and solace to families who have lost a cherished loved one due to war, injury or the battle at home. We remover their service in the U.S. Military. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving Veteran and Active-Duty Families, offering compassionate assistance and understanding. Through our dedication, we honor the legacies of our fallen heroes.

WDVA Director, David Puente quote: “On Gold Star Families Day, September 29, 2024, we honor the profound sacrifices made by the families of our fallen heroes. Their strength and resilience are a testament to the enduring spirit of our nation. “I wholeheartedly support the Gold Star Families of Washington organization and other nonprofits dedicated to supporting Gold Star families. Their unwavering commitment to honoring and assisting the families of our fallen heroes is truly commendable. Together, we ensure that the sacrifices of our brave service members are never forgotten, and their families receive the care and recognition they deserve. Today and every day, we remember and support these families, ensuring their loved ones’ legacies live on.”

Gold Star Family members’ quote: I think it is important to support gold star spouses/families because I would not be the same person if it wasn’t for them. My husband, MA 2 Michael Bowen jr passed away in April 2020, and the one thing that got me through that and Covid was being introduced to the gold star group. Being able to participate in activities they hold and having a community that understands what you are going through gave me another reason to keep on going. I am so thankful for them. Amanda Bowen, Gold Star Spouse, Gold Star Families of Washington



Today, we honor the incredible strength and sacrifice of Gold Star Families in Washington state. Your loved ones’ bravery and service will never be forgotten. #GoldStarFamiliesDay #HonorAndRemember

On this Gold Star Families Day, we stand with the families who have lost their heroes in service to our nation. Your courage and resilience inspire us all. #GoldStarFamilies #NeverForgotten

To the Gold Star Families of Washington, your loved ones’ legacy lives on in our hearts. We honor their sacrifice and your strength today and always. #GoldStarFamiliesDay #WashingtonState

Join us in paying tribute to the Gold Star Families who have given so much for our freedom. Your loved ones’ sacrifice is a beacon of courage and honor. #GoldStarFamilies #HonorTheirSacrifice

Today, we remember and honor the families who have lost their loved ones in military service. Your sacrifice is immeasurable, and your strength is an inspiration. #GoldStarFamiliesDay #WashingtonState