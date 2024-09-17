Update No 1: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE #: 24A4007235

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/16/24

STREET: VT Rt 232

TOWN: Groton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kettle Pond Access

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Matthew Flood

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: FATAL

***Initial news release, 0155 hours. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2024***

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/16/2024 at approximately 2050 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash located on VT Rt 232 near Kettle Pond. Upon arrival Troopers located a single truck rolled over off the roadway. The operator sustained fatal injuries. Identification of the operator is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Peacham FD, Plainfield FD, Marshfield FD, Cabot FD, and Calex.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111