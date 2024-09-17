Update No 1: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE #: 24A4007235
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/16/24
STREET: VT Rt 232
TOWN: Groton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kettle Pond Access
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Matthew Flood
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: FATAL
***Initial news release, 0155 hours. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2024***
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE #: 24A4007235
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/16/24
STREET: VT Rt 232
TOWN: Groton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kettle Pond Access
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Pending Next of Kin Notification
AGE:
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: FATAL
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/16/2024 at approximately 2050 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash located on VT Rt 232 near Kettle Pond. Upon arrival Troopers located a single truck rolled over off the roadway. The operator sustained fatal injuries. Identification of the operator is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Peacham FD, Plainfield FD, Marshfield FD, Cabot FD, and Calex.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.